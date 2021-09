Greater Boston developers, riding the hottest real estate market in the country, are now focusing on supporting the workforce needed to propel the thriving economy. Demand for employees will come from every sector of commercial real estate, including the booming life sciences market that alone will require approximately 40,000 net-new workers by 2024, according to the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council. Sky-high e-commerce demand will generate thousands of jobs, with Amazon this month announcing more than 1,000 corporate openings in Massachusetts. Urban and suburban developers are fitting out public spaces and hospitality projects with local residents in mind in a play to create new live-work-play destinations.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO