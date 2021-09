A man was struck and killed by an SUV early Sunday morning while walking across Algonquin Road in Mount Prospect, police said Tuesday. Mount Prospect police said officers called to the scene at about 12:05 a.m. Sunday arrived to find the man lying in the parkway along Algonquin Road near Linneman Road with serious injuries. The man, who police have not yet been able to identify, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

MOUNT PROSPECT, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO