Recently, a patient in Texas needed an intensive care unit bed. But this Idaho Falls hospital couldn’t give them one. “It’s hard to fathom how many hospitals are between that hospital in Texas and us. And how many ICU beds there are. It is alarming to see that you have to try that hard to find a place to be able to put the patient,” said Casey Jackman, Idaho Falls Community Hospital’s chief operating officer.

IDAHO STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO