CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

M&A activity in the mining sector can be more competitive - Shareholders Gold Council

By Neils Christensen
kitco.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. During the Denver Gold Mining Forum, the Shareholders Gold Council, in their latest sector report, said that as...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Emerald achieves full production at Okvau gold mine in Cambodia

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that it has achieved the successful ramp up of operations to full production at the...
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Bitcoin miner Genesis Digital Assets raises $431 million in fresh capital

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Bitcoin mining company Genesis Digital Assets said on Tuesday it had raised $431 million in a funding round led by crypto-focused investment firm Paradigm, taking advantage of rising investor interest in the cryptocurrency sector. The round also included bitcoin-focused financial services firm NYDIG, crypto firm FTX,...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Amex Exploration trades up on drill results

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. It was the first follow-up drillhole on the GF zone. The intersects were 1.93% copper, 0.15% zinc, 0.28...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Sabre Gold ups measured gold resources by 53% at Copperstone

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company's statement, the total gold resources increased by 23% to 518,000 ounces, including 53% increase...
METAL MINING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Paulson
Street.Com

I'm Mining for an Opportunity in Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation ( BTU) got over $19 last weekBut like many of the miners, it has taken it on the chin this week The stock has now gotten oversold, however, and now looks like a really interesting long playBTU can easily run back over 18 bucks in short order, as the stock can be a meme stock and waffles between easy and hard to borrowI ...
STOCKS
kitco.com

Lilac eyes equity stake in lithium miner if extraction technique delivers

Lake Resources (ASX: LKE; OTC: LLKKF) is partnering with Lilac Solution to develop Lake’s Kachi Lithium Brine Project in Argentina. Under the agreement, Lilac Solutions will contribute technology, engineering teams, and an on-site demonstration plant, earning in to a maximum 25 percent stake in Lake’s Kachi project based on performance-based milestones.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Credit Suisse highlight the important gold price levels

(Kitco News) - Analysts at Credit Suisse have noted that the yellow metal remains entrenched in its range, although still capped at its July/August highs at $1832/34. The report was not all doom and gloom as the research note said "Only a break above $1834 would be seen to complete an in-range base to clear the way for a deeper recovery to $1860, then $1917.".
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Mining Companies#Mining Equipment#Denver Gold#Sgc#West African#Roxgold#Fortuna Silver#Gdxj#Paulson Co#Chair
kitco.com

Serabi Gold commissions mine development at Coringa

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that Coringa is located 200km south of Serabi's current gold operation at Palito and represents...
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Ecuador expects 4 major mining projects to start up by 2025

QUITO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Ecuador expects four major mining projects to start production by the end of President Guillermo Lasso's first term in 2025, as the conservative leader seeks to diversify the economy before oil exports, the natural resources ministry said on Friday. Lasso, a former banker who took...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Sibanye-Stillwater increases ownership of Finland-focused lithium business

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. On 19 March 2021, Keliber announced that Sibanye-Stillwater had subscribed for 375,000 new shares for a total of...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Copper Fox 'very pleased' with PEA results for Schaft Creek

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company’s statement, the project, owned 75% by Teck and 25% by Copper Fox, is expected...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Industry
kitco.com

QC Copper and Gold trades higher on mineral resource estimate

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that the deposit consists of 81.7M tonnes @ 0.88% CuEq of pit constrained Measured and...
METAL MINING
MarketWatch

Digital freight platform Transfix to go public via merger with SPAC

Transfix Inc., a digital freight platform, said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation G Squared Ascend I in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, leaving Transfix with about $375 million of cash to accelerate growth plans. Combined with a $50 million revolving credit facility from MidCap Financial agreed in May, the company will have about $400 million in liquidity to be invested in product innovation and technology. The new company will list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker 'TF.' Transfix Chief Executive Lily Shen and co-Founder and Chairman Drew McElroy will remain in their roles. Transfix, which works with some Fortune 500 companies, as well as with mid- and small-sized shippers, grew revenue by 40% in 2020.
INDUSTRY
mining-technology.com

Is the mining sector seeing the beginnings of a cloud investment boom?

The mining industry is seeing changes in cloud investment across several key metrics, according to an analysis of GlobalData figures. Cloud is one of the key themes across global industries, with top companies around the world completing cloud deals, hiring for cloud roles and mentioning it in company reports at the start of 2021.
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Indian gold demand remains firm

(Kitco News) - According to the World Gold Council, retail demand strengthened in August as the correction in the domestic gold price in August of 2.4% provided a fillip to demand in the first half of the month. The report went on to say, retail demand strengthened during the month...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Solar industry demand raises temperature in silicon market

* Silicon market deficit at 92,000 tonnes this year - WoodMac. By Pratima Desai LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - An unexpected surge in demand for silicon, mainly from the solar energy industries in China, Europe and the United States, has lead to large deficits and fuelled a price rally which shows no signs of abating. Silicon prices have climbed to round $4,000 a tonne in all three locations, the highest on record, from levels below $2,000 a tonne at the start of the fourth quarter last year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Gold: weak technicals but catalyst emerging

Last I wrote to you, I expected precious metals could begin a decent rebound. The gold stocks were very oversold, Gold had cleared $1800/oz, and the Fed would be easier. Unfortunately, Gold failed at $1835 and this week failed at $1800/oz. Now the gold stocks are back at their lows.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Rio Tinto finds another project that can use renewables

Rio Tinto has approved a new solar farm and battery storage at Weipa in Queensland, which will be used to power bauxite mines. Rio Tinto will contract EDL to build, own and operate a 4MW solar plant and 4MW/4MWh of battery storage at Weipa. Rio Tinto said that work on the battery facilities will start this year, with construction of the whole project expected to be complete by late 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy