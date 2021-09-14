CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro News: Athletes Unlimited Monday Games Saw Amanda Chidester’s League-Best 7th Home Run & Cat Being Cat! (Games 17 & 18)

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust another Monday in Athletes Unlimited pro play which saw a big comeback, clutch pitching, massive home runs, runners thrown out at the plate and much more. Here’s a recap of the pair of games that closed out the weekend’s final contests and saw Amanda Chidester continue her power surge which led to her taking the top spot on the points leaderboard…

Pro News: Amanda Lorenz, Dejah Mulipola & Bubba Nickles Flex Their Home Run Muscles in Athletes Unlimited Action (Games 13 & 14)

On a somber day in our country’s history, the softball world got to enjoy some comforting action as the offenses were definitely dialed in. There were 28 runs scored in the two games and many came on home runs as young players like Amanda Lorenz, Dejah Mulipola and Bubba Nickles showed the future of the sport is bright….
KEYT

Lucky cat: Falling feline gets saved at Miami football game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The most notable catch in Saturday’s game between No. 22 Miami and Appalachian State didn’t even happen on the field. Wasn’t even a football. It was a cat. The animal somehow got into Hard Rock Stadium, then got caught by one of its paws off the facade of the upper deck. It eventually fell to the lower level of the stadium, where fans using an American flag as a makeshift net of sorts were able to safely catch it before it was carried off to safety.
iheartcats.com

Amazing Catch At College Football Game Saves Falling Cat’s Life

Fans attending the Miami Hurricanes-Appalachian State football game at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium came to see connected passes in the endzone, but spectators wound up witness to a catch of a completely unexpected kind as well. This catch saved the life of a cat and set the stadium to unified celebration.
country1037fm.com

American Flag Used To Catch Falling Cat At App State Football Game

So I must admit, my college football watching on Saturday was on other games, but I hate I missed this one. First off, App State danged near beat Miami. As my son goes to a Sunbelt Conference school (Coastal Carolina), I root for those institutions to have success. However, the real reason I wish I’d seen the game, was for the best catch all weekend-and it was not on the field. It didn’t even involve a ball. No, it dealt with a cat!
1045wjjk.com

Video: Most Impressive Catch At Miami Game Wasn’t A Football…It Was A Cat?

It’s not often that fans make the most memorable catch of a game, but that was the case this past weekend at the Miami Hurricanes football game! A stray cat was spotted dangling from a facade in the upper deck. As you’ll see in the video below, fans below used an American flag to catch the frightened feline as it fell. According to officials at Hard Rock Stadium, the cat landed safely, unharmed, thanks to fans in section 107, 110 and 208!
news9.com

WATCH: Cat Survives Fall From Banister At College Football Game

They say cats have 9 lives -- and some football fans saved one of those for one lucky cat. It got stuck dangling from a banister at the Miami and Appalachian State game Saturday. Fans were trying to pull the cat back up -- but they couldn't. See the entire...
Post-Searchlight

Lady Cats Softball defeats Westover, Dougherty in region games

The Lady Cats Softball team is now 9-0, as they continued their winning streak on Monday night at home defeating Westover 19-2. The Lady Cats originally faced off against region opponent, Dougherty on Thursday night, winning 12-0, before playing their make-up game on Monday. During Thursday’s game, Brenna Conley threw...
WFMZ-TV Online

Fightins, Fisher Cats postpone Thursday's game

READING, Pa. - Reading and New Hampshire will have to keep on waiting to get their series underway. Thursday's game has now been postponed as well to allow for more testing for COVID-19. This is in response to contact tracing amongst the Fisher Cats organization. Both ball clubs are adhering to the MiLB health and safety guidelines during this process.
WGN News

Patrick Wisdom breaks the Cubs’ rookie home run record

MILWAUKEE – One of the bright spots of a Cubs’ season that has mostly been spent out of contention is the discovery of a player who could be a part of their future plans. Thirty-year-old rookie Patrick Wisdom has emerged as one of the team’s best power hitters this year, showing power as he finally […]
fox46.com

VIDEO: Falling cat is saved by crowd at Appalachian State game against Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP/WNCN) – The most notable catch Saturday during the game between No. 22 Miami and Appalachian State didn’t even happen on the field. Wasn’t even a football. It was a cat. The animal somehow got into Hard Rock Stadium, then got caught by one of its paws...
extrainningsoftball.com

Recruiting Spotlight: 13 Questions with New Arkansas Commit Kylie Brockman

It’s been quite the year for Kylie Brockman, the outstanding catcher/utility player from Piper High in Kansas City, Kansas, who plays on Eric Jones’ Select Fastpitch organization. In the Spring, Kylie was tabbed as a Top 20 player in the 2023 Extra Elite 100 rankings and earned Kansas 5A All-State...
