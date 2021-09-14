Pro News: Athletes Unlimited Monday Games Saw Amanda Chidester’s League-Best 7th Home Run & Cat Being Cat! (Games 17 & 18)
Just another Monday in Athletes Unlimited pro play which saw a big comeback, clutch pitching, massive home runs, runners thrown out at the plate and much more. Here’s a recap of the pair of games that closed out the weekend’s final contests and saw Amanda Chidester continue her power surge which led to her taking the top spot on the points leaderboard…extrainningsoftball.com
Comments / 0