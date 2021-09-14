Paying Tribute: Thoughts & Prayers Go Out to Florida Great Lauren Haeger & Family with the Passing of Her Father Yesterday
Our heart goes out to legendary softball player Lauren Haeger and her family today as she revealed on Facebook that her father, Fred, passed away yesterday. I’ve been fortunate to have gotten to know Lauren going back to when she played at Florida and since then as she has remained in softball as a club coach (see the story below from January where we talked about her softball career).extrainningsoftball.com
