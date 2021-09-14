CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Paying Tribute: Thoughts & Prayers Go Out to Florida Great Lauren Haeger & Family with the Passing of Her Father Yesterday

extrainningsoftball.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur heart goes out to legendary softball player Lauren Haeger and her family today as she revealed on Facebook that her father, Fred, passed away yesterday. I’ve been fortunate to have gotten to know Lauren going back to when she played at Florida and since then as she has remained in softball as a club coach (see the story below from January where we talked about her softball career).

extrainningsoftball.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

FBI asks for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiance as new tip emerges about his previous movements

(CNN) — The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie after a coroner made an initial determination that Petito died by homicide. Petito's remains were found Sunday in an undeveloped camping area in Bridger-Teton National Forest on the eastern edge of Grand Teton National Park, officials said. She was first reported missing by her family on September 11, after Laundrie returned home from the road trip without her on September 1.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
City
Gainesville, FL
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Babe Ruth
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy