SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A new plan is being uncorked to open a wine bar in one of Sacramento’s most historic buildings. The nearly century-old Senator Hotel was once an entertainment hot spot and now there’s hope it will enliven the downtown area once again. Many people passing by Sacramento’s historic Senator Hotel don’t give it a second thought. “I just walk past it every day,” said Brian Malone, who works nearby. “I know nothing about this building; I’ve walked by it probably a thousand times,” said Jamie Williams, who supports the wine bar. Built in 1924, right across the street from the state capitol, the...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO