CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henrico County, VA

3016 Hunton Cottage Ln, Henrico, VA 23059

Richmond.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis meticulously maintained home is Just over 4000 sqft with 4 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms and 1 half bath. This home is sure to please. With a open concept floor plan this home is a entertainers dream. Large open kitchen with upgraded island and sunroom. 3 finished levels with hardwood throughout the first and second story. 9 foot celings on main level. Walk up finished Basement with full bathroom and option to turn unfinished portion into anything you want. Large flat backyard with Composite deck and stone patio. **custom closets in every room, irrigation system, tankless hot water heater, security system, faux wood blinds on all windows, sum pump with battery backup **

richmond.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War” with China.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico County, VA
Real Estate
Henrico County, VA
Business
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Henrico, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Cottage#Irrigation System#Basement

Comments / 0

Community Policy