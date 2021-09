I’m sorry folks, but I have never heard the coach of an elite football team use that type of language. They dictated the game to the opponents. I have felt this way for years and it always irritates me when Dabo says that nonsense. The fact is we are soft. At no point have we had an Oline since the Danny Ford years that was dominant and could dictate what we did to the opposition.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO