Mudvayne Reunites for First Time in 12 Years: Watch Footage from the Show
Chad Gray and Mudvayne took the stage for the first time in more than a decade at the 2021 Inkcarceration Festival. After months of teasing their return, Mudvayne reunited for the first time in 12 years over the weekend. The nu-metal behemoths headlined Saturday night (Sept. 11) of the 2021 Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, performing a set packed with Mudvayne hits from the early-to-mid 2000s.audioinkradio.com
