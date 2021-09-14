CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Mudvayne Reunites for First Time in 12 Years: Watch Footage from the Show

audioinkradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChad Gray and Mudvayne took the stage for the first time in more than a decade at the 2021 Inkcarceration Festival. After months of teasing their return, Mudvayne reunited for the first time in 12 years over the weekend. The nu-metal behemoths headlined Saturday night (Sept. 11) of the 2021 Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, performing a set packed with Mudvayne hits from the early-to-mid 2000s.

audioinkradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Debuts Terrifying New Mask at Band's First Show in Over a Year

Slipknot's appearance at Rocklahoma marked the rock band's first live show since performing at Hartwall Areena in Helsinki, Finland, in February 2020. "Good to be back. Thank you, @rocklahoma," Slipknot captioned a photo on Instagram showing the skeleton-like mask. The annual three-day Rocklahoma launched Friday with other performances by Rob...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Mudvayne Returned To The Stage For Their First Live Show In Over A Decade

Mudvayne returned to the stage tonight, September 11th for their first live show since the fall of 2009. The reunited outfit performed a setlist that spanned much of their career with frontman Chad Gray notably back to wearing full makeup during the band’s time on stage. Tonight’s set took place at the ‘Inkcarceration Festival‘ at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, OH and initial fan-filmed footage from it can be found below.
MANSFIELD, OH
metalinjection

Watch: MUDVAYNE Play "Dig" & Other Classics at Reunion Tour Kickoff

This weekend at the Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival in Mansfield, Ohio, Mudvayne has made its long-awaited return to the stage. Fans have been clamoring for a reunion and the band announced a slew of festival dates for the summer. Vocalist Chad Gray, guitarist Greg Tribbett, bassist Ryan Martinie, and...
MANSFIELD, OH
loudersound.com

Watch Genesis perform their first show together in 14 years

Genesis kicked off their reunion tour last night (September 20) in Birmingham's Utilita Arena (NIA), with a show which saw the group play together for the first time in 14 years. The last time the group performed as a unit was in 2007 on Turn It On Again: The Tour.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
California State
State
Florida State
yoursun.com

The Fugees reuniting for first time in 15 years to celebrate 25th anniversary of ‘The Score’

Ready or not, here they come – for the first time in 15 years. Hip-hop group The Fugees has announced that it is reuniting. The trio – comprised of original members Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel – announced Tuesday that they are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their seminal 1996 album, “The Score,” with a 12-city international tour.
MUSIC
NME

Possessed vocalist Jeff Becerra has walked for the first time in over 30 years

Jeff Becerra, vocalist and bassist for US death metal outfit Possessed, has walked again for the first time in over 30 years. In 1989, Becerra was held up at gunpoint and shot twice in an armed robbery, leaving him paralysed from the chest down. In the decades since, the frontman has been wheelchair-bound.
MUSIC
metalinjection

METALLICA Posts Pro-Shot Footage Of "Whiplash" From California Club Show

Metallica recently played two surprise shows – on September 16 at The Independent in San Francisco, CA and on September 20 at the Metro in Chicago, IL. The band is now streaming pro-shot footage of "Whiplash" from the former, and it sounds great in both audio quality and performance. You can also check out fan-filmed footage of both the San Francisco and Chicago shows, though maybe wait for the pro-shot stuff to surface if you can.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Gray
Person
Rob Zombie
Person
Matt Mcdonough
Stereogum

Watch Smashing Pumpkins Play “Quiet” For The First Time In 27 Years At Riot Fest

The Smashing Pumpkins headlined Riot Fest 2021 in their Chicago hometown last night. They took the opportunity to dust off a few rarities, performing Siamese Dream‘s “Quiet” live for the first time in concert (as opposed to during this meet-and-greet) since 1994, “Crush” for the first time since 2008, and “Shame” for the first time since 2010. They also played their more recent tracks “The Colour Of Love,” “Wyttch,” and “Ramona” live for the first time ever. Watch them do “Quiet” and check out the full setlist below.
CHICAGO, IL
People

The Fugees Are Reuniting for Their First World Tour in 25 Years

The Fugees are back, in a return that marks the band's first world tour in 25 years and their first shows in 15 years. On Tuesday, it was announced that the legendary hip-hop band — which includes Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel — will reunite in celebration of their 1996 album The Score.
MUSIC
deseret.com

Gabby Petito’s father reveals how he really felt about her boyfriend

Gabby Petito’s father said he didn’t see any “red flags” from Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, before the couple went off on a road trip. Petito, a 22-year-old from Long Island, has gone missing in recent days. She was first reported missing on Sept. 11. She did not return home from a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The two spent weeks in Utah, visiting Mystic Hot Springs and Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Arches national parks, among other locations.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Time#Louder Than Life#Gein 13
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Is ‘Nervous’ to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sober: ‘I am Feeling Insecure and I am Scared’

Pre-show jitters! Cheryl Burke revealed why competing on Dancing With the Stars sober is so nerve-wracking ahead of the season 30 premiere. “I’m Nervous for DWTS … Confession time — this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves,” the 37-year-old dancer captioned an Instagram video of herself driving to rehearsal on Monday, September 20. “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”
TV SHOWS
The Independent

AJ Johnson death: Friday star dies aged 55

Friday star and comedian AJ Johnson has been found dead in Los Angeles at the age of 55.Johnson had reportedly been found unresponsive in a shop earlier this month and rushed to hospital.His representative, LyNea Bell, confirmed the news to Deadline in a statement: “The world of comedy has truly been shaken, again. Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr Anthony “AJ” Johnson. He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold.”Johnson was best...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Actor Willie Garson Dead at 57

Willie Garson, a prolific character actor best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in the Sex and the City franchise, has passed away at the age of 57. The news was first broken in a tweet by actor Rob Morrow, and has since been confirmed by Garson's family (via TVLine). The cause of death is currently unknown at this time, although TMZ reports that the actor had been battling cancer. Garson's career spanned four decades, and also included memorable roles as Mozzie in White Collar, Ralph in Little Manhattan, Martin Lloyd in Stargate SG-1, and Gerald Hirsch on Hawaii Five-0.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Tattoo
Variety

The Best Morning Show Hosts of All Time, Ranked

Since the dawn of TV’s modern morning show in 1952 with the launch of NBC’s “Today,” thousands upon thousands of early-a.m. network hours have been filled with an ever-changing assortment of engaging faces — all in a bid to find the ideal on-screen personas to deliver news, information and stimulating side-chat as viewers go about their morning routines. After nearly six decades of the format’s dominance, these are, truly, the hosts with the most, who have made mornings uniquely their own.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy