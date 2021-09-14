On the Safe Side podcast Episode 19: One-person safety teams and post-pandemic ergonomic concerns

Deciding what feels safe and which public health precautions to take at this stage in the pandemic can feel like a choose-your-own adventure novel with serious repercussions. How comfortable are you attending a crowded outdoor concert? Are you wearing your mask into the grocery store? If the outdoor seating at a restaurant is reserved for the rest of the evening, would you leave or take the risk to eat indoors that you didn’t intend to take on the way there? Does it depend on the day? What else factors into those choices?

DENVER, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO