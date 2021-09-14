CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the Safe Side podcast Episode 19: One-person safety teams and post-pandemic ergonomic concerns

By Barry Bottino, Kevin Druley, Alan Ferguson
 8 days ago

EDITOR’S NOTE: Each month, the Safety+Health editorial team discusses important safety topics, and interviews leading voices in the profession. In Episode 19, the S+H editorial team discusses the benefits and challenges of being a one-person safety team. Also: Julia Abate, executive director of The Ergonomics Center at North Carolina State University, answers our questions about ergonomic concerns as more workers return to their physical work locations.

