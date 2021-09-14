7.3% of Austin-Travis County deaths between Jan. 1 and Sept. 10 were fully vaccinated people

APH Health Authority and Hospital Systems Provide Joint Statement Regarding COVID-19 Situation. “Recent headlines have indicated a downward trend in COVID-19 cases in our community. While the overall number of cases has declined from the peak during this recent third surge, it is important for all Central Texas residents to have the full picture of where we are in this pandemic so that you may plan accordingly for you, your family and friends, and workplaces.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO