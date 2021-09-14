CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

7.3% of Austin-Travis County deaths between Jan. 1 and Sept. 10 were fully vaccinated people

By KVUE Staff
Dr. Desmar Walkes said the vaccine has helped reduce the number of deaths overall.

austintexas.gov

Joint Media Statement: COVID-19 Update for Austin/Travis County

APH Health Authority and Hospital Systems Provide Joint Statement Regarding COVID-19 Situation. “Recent headlines have indicated a downward trend in COVID-19 cases in our community. While the overall number of cases has declined from the peak during this recent third surge, it is important for all Central Texas residents to have the full picture of where we are in this pandemic so that you may plan accordingly for you, your family and friends, and workplaces.
