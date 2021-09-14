UMD’s Chief Information Officer Urges Precautions Against Ransomware Attacks
Vice President and Chief Information Officer Jeffrey K. Hollingsworth sent the following email to faculty and staff this afternoon:. In light of recent ransomware attacks in the state and region, I call your attention to five important precautionary measures you can take to minimize the chances of falling victim to scams and exposing UMD to ransomware attacks. As a reminder, ransomware involves a cybercriminal gaining access to a computer system and either encrypting data or threatening to publicly disclose data unless a ransom (often via cryptocurrency like Bitcoin) is paid.today.umd.edu
