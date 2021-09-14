LIST: 2021’s Happiest States in America

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland ranks among the top states in the nation when it comes to diversity, according to a recent study. The WalletHub study ranked the Old Line State at No. 7 among the most diverse states, trailing California, Texas, Hawaii, New Jersey, New York and New Mexico. On the flip side, the least diverse states were West Virginia, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire and Montana. According to the personal finance website, researchers compared all 50 states based on a wide range of metrics, from diversity in economic factors such as household income and educational achievement to cultural factors including racial makeup and languages spoken. The highest possible score was 100, but even the most diverse state (California) fell well short of that with a total score of 70.64. Maryland wasn’t too far behind with a score of 68.64. Here’s a list of the top 10 most diverse states: California Texas Hawaii New Jersey New York New Mexico Maryland Florida Nevada Arizona A detailed breakdown of the rankings can be found on WalletHub.com.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO