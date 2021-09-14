Comedians and Stars Pay Tribute to the Late, Great Norm Macdonald
The news of Norm Macdonald’s death on September 14 came unexpectedly to a community, and an industry, that revered him. The comedian kept his health struggles private, making his death all the more shocking to his fans and peers. “We loved Norm Macdonald,” Steve Martin wrote in a tweet. “One of a kind.” “I was a huge fan of his delivery and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting,” Seth Rogen tweeted. David Letterman, Edgar Wright, Patton Oswalt, Whitney Cummings, Nish Kumar, and even Nancy Sinatra were just a few of the people who also joined the public outpouring of grief that has erupted since the news broke. Some shared clips of their favorite Norm moments, while others praised him as a one-of-a-kind genius. Here’s a roundup of what tributes to Macdonald have been shared so far:www.vulture.com
