Fauci supports a vaccine mandate for travel, but the industry is not on board
A vaccine mandate for US air travel is an idea that Dr. Anthony Fauci supports, but the travel industry is not on board. “I would support that — if you want to get on a plane and travel with other people that you should be vaccinated,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a top medical adviser to the Biden administration, recently told The Skimm podcast.abc17news.com
