Prime News cheat sheet: Akonnor speaks, Menzgold customers...plus more
In case you missed it, Prime News cheat sheet helps you to stay up-to-date with today's topical news and opinions. CK Akonnor breaks silence after being sacked by GFA. CK Akonnor has released a statement after being sacked by Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Monday evening. The 47-year-old was sacked on Monday evening following a run of poor performance after the last two games in the Group G World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.www.primenewsghana.com
