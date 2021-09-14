CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prime News cheat sheet: Akonnor speaks, Menzgold customers...plus more

By Primenewsghana.com
primenewsghana.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you missed it, Prime News cheat sheet helps you to stay up-to-date with today's topical news and opinions. CK Akonnor breaks silence after being sacked by GFA. CK Akonnor has released a statement after being sacked by Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Monday evening. The 47-year-old was sacked on Monday evening following a run of poor performance after the last two games in the Group G World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.

www.primenewsghana.com

Comments / 0

primenewsghana.com

Prime News cheat sheet: New Intestate Succession Bill excludes ‘Baby mamas’, ‘side chicks’, Owusu Bempah's case adjourned, #FixTheCountry protesters to 'burn tyres'...plus more

In case you missed it, Prime News cheat sheet helps you to stay up-to-date with today's topical news and opinions. 1. New Intestate Succession Bill excludes ‘Baby mamas’, ‘side chicks’ from deceased’s property- Lawyer explains. Chairman of the Executive Council of LAWA Ghana and Legal practitioner, Sheila Minkah-Premo has explained...
AFRICA
primenewsghana.com

Prime News cheat sheet: Akufo-Addo jets off to Guinea, ransom for missing pregnant woman...plus more

In case you missed it, Prime News cheat sheet helps you to stay up-to-date with today's topical news and opinions. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Akufo-Addo, Ouattara hold talks with Doumbouya-led junta on Conde’s fate. Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Nana Akufo-Addo, has arrived in Guinea, Friday, to convey...
AFRICA
primenewsghana.com

Prime News cheat sheet: Akufo-Addo talks tough on Guinea, WAEC faces Parliament…plus more

In case you missed it, Prime News cheat sheet helps you to stay up-to-date with today's topical news and opinions. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Akufo-Addo rallies ECOWAS leaders to deal firmly with Guinea situation. Chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), President Nana Akufo-Addo, is rallying his colleague Heads of...
POLITICS
John Mahama
primenewsghana.com

MMDCE list: Akufo-Addo criticised for appointing few women

Deputy National Youth Organiser for the NDC, Ruth Dela Seddoh, has expressed her disappointment in Nana Akufo-Addo for failing to appoint more females as Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs). The President released the list of MMDCE nominees to head the local government last week. The list contained 260...
POLITICS
primenewsghana.com

A few interesting facts about Kwame Nkrumah as Ghana celebrates him today

Ghana's first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, is a controversial but loved historical figure in Ghana’s history. As a leader and advocate of pan-Africanism, he led Ghana to independence in 1957. From that point, Ghana became this beacon, a symbol of hope for all African countries. His intellect and determination are...
AFRICA
primenewsghana.com

Coup attempt fails in Sudan

Abdalla Hamdok is Sudan's interim prime minister in the power-sharing deal created after long-term ruler Omar al-Bashir was toppled in 2019. The government in Sudan says it has thwarted an attempted military coup. "There has been a failed coup attempt, the people should confront it," state media reported on Tuesday.
POLITICS
#Legislature#Prime News#Gfa Ck Akonnor#The Group G World Cup#Parliament#Sec#Eoco#The Police Hospital#Achimota School#Rastafarian#The High Court#Occupyghana#Auditor General Pressure#Supreme Court#The Auditor General#Ndc#Bar#House#Ghapoha#The Takoradi Port
primenewsghana.com

Abibata Mahama Zakaria is MASLOC's new CEO

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakaria as the CEO of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC). The former deputy CEO of MASLOC replaces her immediate past boss, Stephen Amoah, who is currently the MP for Nhyiaso Constituency in the Ashanti Region. She served as a...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Military general who ruled Egypt after Mubarak ouster dies

Hussein Tantawi, the Egyptian general who took charge of the country when longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak was forced to step down amid the 2011 Arab Spring uprising, died on Tuesday, Egypt’s presidency said. He was 85.Field Marshal Tantawi, Mubarak’s defense minister for some 20 years, chaired the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces that took power after Mubarak's ouster. He was known to be unquestioningly loyal to the former president, and oversaw a crackdown on pro-democracy protesters that continued under Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, Egypt’s current president. El-Sissi’s government has since rolled back many of the freedoms won in 2011.Born...
WORLD
primenewsghana.com

Benyiwa-Doe was a good friend – Akufo-Addo mourns with NDC

President Nana Akufo-Addo has joined the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to mourn the death of Ama Benyiwa-Doe. Ama Benyiwa-Doe was a founding member of the NDC and a former Central Regional Minister. She died on Sunday, September 19, after a short illness. In a short message on his Facebook...
AFRICA
primenewsghana.com

Black Stars: Sports Ministry approves GFA decision to appoint Milovan Rejevac

Milovan Rejevac will be replacing Charles Kwablan Akonnor who was sacked last Monday in what the GFA termed as poor performance in Ghana’s recent World Cup qualifying games against Ethiopia and South Africa. Despite the series of names been linked to the vacant position, Milovan Rajevac will be unveiled as...
SOCCER
primenewsghana.com

Suspected ATM fraudster busted with 656 cards at Kotoka Int’l Airport

State spies stationed at the Kotoka International Airport has busted one Bachir Musa Aminou, for allegedly attempting to transport hoards of concealed ATM cards from Ghana to Dubai. The bust of 656 ATM cards concealed in a black polythene bag filled with kola nuts was made on September 12, 2021,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

South African court OKs new deadline for election candidates

South Africa’s Constitutional Court threw a lifeline to the ruling African National Congress party on Monday by allowing the electoral commission to reopen the registration of candidates for local government elections in November.The ANC had failed to register its candidates in some municipalities before an initial deadline and would not have been able to contest them, handing over power to opposition parties and independent candidates in some of those areas.The Independent Electoral Commission agreed to extend the deadline, prompting a court challenge by opposition party the Democratic Alliance The court dismissed the DA's appeal.Being unable to register those...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
primenewsghana.com

Ensure Ghanaians get maximum benefit from mineral resources – Otumfuo to MIIF

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has implored managers of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) to bring their expertise to bear in their work for effective management of Ghana’s mineral resources. They should ensure careful planning and good investments while demonstrating ingenuity and transparency to protect the country’s interest...
INDUSTRY
primenewsghana.com

GHS to begin administering Moderna vaccine this week

The Ghana Health Service will this week begin the inoculation of Ghanaians across the country, with the 1.2 million Mordena vaccines received from the United States of America. The Service has also indicated that over 500,000 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccines which are available will also be distributed for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
primenewsghana.com

'Celebrating Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah - Founding power behind Ghana, African Union' by Anis Haffar

Founders of the Non-Aligned nations: Nehru (India), Nkrumah (Ghana), Nasser (Egypt), Sukano (Indonesia), Tito (Yugoslavia) The story of Kwame Nkrumah is the substantive history of Africa emerging in the 20th century. Likewise, Nkrumah’s import pervades the 21st century as well; furthermore, his gallant vision for Africa leaps cautiously but brightly into the future!
INDIA
primenewsghana.com

Prof. Peter Quartey re-appointed to ADB Board

Economist and Director at the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), Prof. Peter Quartey has been re-elected to the nine-member Board of Directors of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), for a second term. This was announced during the inauguration ceremony for the board in Accra. The board of...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Rome court rejects Venezuela extradition bid for ex-oil czar

A Rome court has rejected a request by Venezuela to extradite its former oil czar to face corruption charges, citing the country’s record in violating human rights, his Italian lawyer said Monday.Rafael Ramirez, the longtime head of Venezuela’s PDVSA state oil company, fled to Italy after falling out with President Nicolas Maduro and resigning as Venezuela’s U.N. ambassador in 2017. Soon thereafter, Venezuela’s chief prosecutor ordered his arrest on charges of bankrupting the country’s primary source of income.Ramirez has called the Venezuelan probe retaliation for his decision to break with Maduro, who he has accused of running Venezuela’s once-thriving...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

