Gov. Gavin Newsom isn’t the only person at the center of action surrounding the Sept. 14 recall election. There’s also Secretary of State Shirley Weber — who has been thrust into the awkward position of administering an election that could oust from office the very man who appointed her to the role. Weber, a San Diego Democrat and former state lawmaker, faces a politically precarious task: defending California’s recall process — even if she thinks it has “some serious problems” — and encouraging residents to vote without giving the impression of supporting Newsom.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO