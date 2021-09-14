CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise Collaborates with Microsoft to Expand Connected Fleet

By Dawit Habtemariam
 9 days ago

Enterprise Holdings is working with Microsoft to install connected technology into its vehicles, the car rental company announced. Enterprise already has deployed connected technology in more than 100,000 vehicles and intends to reach by year-end 350,000 vehicles in the United States. The company plans to have its entire fleet converted to connected during the next five years. Connected technology allows customers to streamline tasks like checking fuel levels and odometer readings and will smooth the rental process, according to Enterprise. In addition, connected technology will provide Enterprise with richer data to maximize its operational efficiency, the company said.

