Not enough chips on the table

By Carillon Tower
advisorhub.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent supply chain issues have shed light on the importance of semiconductors in everyday life. Tariq Siddiqi, Senior Research Analyst at Eagle Asset Management joins Matt Orton, CFA, Director and Portfolio Specialist at Carillon Tower Advisers, to discuss how the chip shortage could impact the future of the semiconductor industry.

