Iowa State

Iowa football recruit Jayden Montgomery out for season at Bay Port High School after torn ACL

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJayden Montgomery will keep looking forward, not wasting time feeling sorry for himself or wondering what could have been if he’d just stayed healthy. Bay Port’s standout senior linebacker, arguably the best player in the area, had his season and prep career end Friday after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the first half of the Pirates’ 26-21 win at West De Pere.

