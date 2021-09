Bengals rookie K Evan McPherson was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 1 for his performance in the team's win on Sunday vs. the Minnesota Vikings. In his NFL debut, McPherson kicked a game-winning 33-yard FG as time expired in OT to give Cincinnati a 27-24 win over Minnesota. At 22 years and 53 days old, McPherson became the youngest kicker in NFL history to kick a game-winner in OT, and he's just the second rookie kicker ever to convert a FG as time expired in OT. Earlier in the game, McPherson made his first career NFL field goal, a 53-yarder that counted as the second-longest in the AFC in Week 1.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO