CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Hemp, Inc. Acquires Leading Manufacturer Of Hemp Products

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), an established leader in the industrial hemp market, announces that it has acquired a significant manufacturer and co-packer, Ferris Holding Inc. ("Ferris"), headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hemp Inc.'s all stock acquisition of Ferris will provide cost savings and increased revenue of products developed, manufactured and co-packed by Ferris. As a leading co-packer and manufacturer, Ferris will expand Hemp Inc.'s launching of new products in the hemp market that can be distributed and sold worldwide by Hemp Inc.

Ferris was founded and began operations in 2005 and has been the manufacturer of the King of Hemp® smokable product line for Hemp Inc. With consistent stellar health department ratings and innovative manufacturing processes that increase quality while decreasing loss, Ferris is a highly respected manufacturer. The ownership of Ferris has agreed to allow their management team to stay on for at least one year, assuring a smooth transition to the management team at Hemp Inc.

Jim Hancock, President of Hemp Inc., stated, "We are very fortunate to have spent several years working with the management team at Ferris in Las Vegas, NV, in providing the best quality products in the Hemp market. Our acquisition of Ferris will give Hemp Inc., an advantage of launching new products that will expand our products and bring new customers and distributors worldwide. We also now will experience significant cost savings to Hemp Inc. by having control of our manufacturer and co-packer."

King of Hemp® Gummies are now in stock at retailers online. These CBD edibles come in a variety of flavors and potencies of 25 gm, 20 gm and 10 gm. Flavors include blue raspberry, kiwi, strawberry, pineapple, guava, tropical, apple, citrus, berry tang and more. CBD Fruit Rings (20 gm and 10 gm) are available in apple, peach and watermelon. King of Hemp® Sour Bears in assorted flavors (10 gm) are in stock, too.

King of Hemp® Caviar (previously called Moon Rocks) offers high CBD potency and a rich taste. The Caviar is made from high-quality Bubba Kush hemp flower, coated in a THC-free distillate and then rolled in CBG-rich kief. While Caviar can be smoked in a pipe or vaped, it should not be rolled into a cigarette.

King of Hemp® Diamonds contain over 95% CBD and are derived from terpene-infused THC-free distillate. Diamonds are consumed by dabbing.

The robustly flavored King of Hemp® Pre-Rolls are made from organic, pesticide-free Bubba Kush hemp wrapped in RAW Natural Rolling Paper. The unique wrapper is made from 100% plants with no added chalk or dyes. Pre-Rolls are sold online as singles and in a six-pack.

Fortified Pre-Rolls utilize the King of Hemp® Pre-Roll and cover it with a high-CBD distillate and help kief. These highly potent, flavorful pre-rolls are recommended for experienced smokers.

Midnight Express, a high CBG Pre-Roll, is made from premium hemp flowers, named in honor of the 1977 book by Billy Hayes ' Midnight Express', which was also an award-winning feature film, written by Oliver Stone. Hemp, Inc. uses a proprietary process for its Pre-Rolls, which includes blending the best flower from numerous hemp crops. King of Hemp® Pre-Rolls offer smokers a unique, consistent profile every time.

Hemp, Inc. began shipping its King of Hemp® product line to stores across the country in late 2020.

King of Hemp® Tinctures are currently sold out, but new-formulation tinctures will be available at the King of Hemp® online store and at retail locations very soon.

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

Hemp, Inc. investors can further support the company's mission by making the King of Hemp® product purchases—a win/win scenario, because it generates revenue for the company and the King of Hemp® offers only the highest quality CBD and CBG products.

Jim Hancock, newly announced President of Hemp, Inc., stated, "Now is the time for all shareholders that live in the area to go to the store and purchase King of Hemp® products for their own benefit and to support their investment in Hemp Inc. If you do not live in the area, go to the KingOfHemp.com website and order products so you can enjoy the benefits high-quality hemp brings."

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER AND DISCLOSURES

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requires issuers to provide "adequate current information" and Hemp, Inc. does… using the SEC's Alternative Reporting Standard to publicly report its quarterly and yearly financials. All current information can be found on www.hempinc.com/hemp-financial-disclosures/. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

Contact:

Hemp, Inc.

855-436-7688

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Post Register

New hemp manufacturing center announced in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho — Hempitecture will be building a 21,000 square foot manufacturing center in Jerome. The Idaho-based company uses hemp plants to create insulation for construction projects. Their new facility will bring more jobs and opportunities for local farmers to diversify crops. “We’re thrilled to be locating our nonwoven manufacturing...
JEROME, ID
Benzinga

MedX Holdings Acquires Texas-Based Hemp Company Craft Herbs

MedX Holdings Inc. (OTC:MEDH), a brands and acquisition company, is acquiring Craft Herbs LLC., a wholly-owned subsidiary. Craft Herbs LLC, established in 2017, has a license to cultivate and process hemp in South Texas, including proprietary products such as fiber, feed, fuel, biomass and CBD. It currently operates three South...
BUSINESS
thefreshtoast.com

Industrial Hemp Products, Including CBD, Are Finally Legit In California

The passage of Assembly Bill 45 is significant in that California will no longer be a CBD dinosaur. Many people ignore — or just don’t want to believe — the fact that, until recently, California was a bit of a villain when it came to the manufacture, distribution, and sale of industrial hemp derived products, namely hemp CBD in food, beverages, dietary supplements, animal products, and cosmetics. However, AB-45 is going to change all of that once Governor Newsom inevitably signs it into law, as it’s now passed the Senate and Assembly.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Industry
Las Vegas, NV
Industry
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Business
TrendHunter.com

Hemp-Based Wellness Products

The UK-based CBD and hemp company, Love Hemp Group, has signed a deal with the Asia-based distribution company eCargo Holdings to bring its expansive line of hemp and CBD products to the Asian market. The initial Love Hemp launch will take place in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia through a...
PHARMACEUTICALS
kunr.org

Business Beat: Hemp Production Down In Nevada, Wedding Industry Bounces Back

Here’s the latest business news from around Northern Nevada, with Business Beat from the Northern Nevada Business Weekly. Nevada Hemp Farmers Scale Back Amid Saturated CBD Market. Two years ago, industrial hemp farmers were seeing a lot of green as demand for the non-psychoactive component in marijuana surged. Those profits...
NEVADA STATE
bizwest.com

Longmont hemp producer breaking into fizzy new market

LONGMONT — CFH Ltd., a Longmont hemp grower and CBD product maker, has added a new item to its offerings mix: James & James CBD seltzer. BizWest presents Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin - founder and former CEO of the Dollar Shave Club. Sponsored by McDonald Toyota Greeley. In development...
LONGMONT, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industrial Hemp#Manufacturing Processes#Hemp Inc#Ferris Holding Inc#Gm#Cbd Fruit Rings#Apple#Caviar#Raw Natural Rolling Paper#Pre Rolls#Is Hemp Inc#American#Company#Kingofhemp Com
thekatynews.com

CBD Oil vs Hemp Flower: How to Choose the Right Product

Over the past few years, global interest in CBD oil has increased tenfold, precisely because people have realized the endless benefits of this natural remedy. With hopes to explore new elements and their properties, there has been a rise in CBD sales. Consequently, many people have shown keen interest in...
LIFESTYLE
charlottestar.com

Market Is Getting Filled With CBD Products Due To Increasing Popularity Of Hemp.

There are not many people who are still unaware of the benefits associated with cannabidiol or CBD. The CBD market has gone through a series of rapid changes in the past few years to make room for an array of different products containing cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. All these compounds are used to make products that are natural in nature. Most CBD products are derived from hemp, which is tall, narrow and has a thick stem. This product is fast gaining popularity due to the reason it can be grown both indoors and outdoors.
ECONOMY
Daily Camera

Hand-Pressed Hemp Oil: Synchronicity Wellness

Hemp oil may seem like a newer trend, but Boulder-based Synchronicity has been in the business for over two decades now. With products 100% grown and hand-processed right here in Colorado, the company is committed to keeping it local — and sharing the profound benefits of Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil. Twenty...
BOULDER, CO
bozemanmagazine.com

A Beginner's Guide to CBD Hemp Flower Products

Although it is extracted from the same Cannabis Sativa, CBD hemp flower does not possess any notable intoxicating or psychoactive properties like marijuana. So, while it may look, feel, and smell similar to other THC-rich cannabis variants, it is among the most efficient and safest ways to intake cannabinoids. There...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Lancaster Farming

Southern Hemp Expo 2021

This week on the podcast, host Eric Hurlock travels to Raleigh, North Carolina, for the third annual Southern Hemp Expo, where he catches up with Morris Beegle, founder of WAFBA (We Are For Better Alternatives), the company that produces The Southern Hemp Expo and the NoCo Hemp Expo in Colorado, the largest hemp conferences in the country.
RALEIGH, NC
Cheddar News

Electric Aircraft Maker Archer Aviation Makes NYSE Debut Via SPAC Merger

Electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Co-founders and CEOs Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein joined Cheddar to talk about the IPO and the company’s mission to develop electric vertical take-off and landing crafts, adding to modes of transportation in urban areas. The pair also discussed the company's backing from United Airlines and an update on the FAA certification process, with the hopes of completing it by the end of 2024.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

Digital freight platform Transfix to go public via merger with SPAC

Transfix Inc., a digital freight platform, said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation G Squared Ascend I in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, leaving Transfix with about $375 million of cash to accelerate growth plans. Combined with a $50 million revolving credit facility from MidCap Financial agreed in May, the company will have about $400 million in liquidity to be invested in product innovation and technology. The new company will list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker 'TF.' Transfix Chief Executive Lily Shen and co-Founder and Chairman Drew McElroy will remain in their roles. Transfix, which works with some Fortune 500 companies, as well as with mid- and small-sized shippers, grew revenue by 40% in 2020.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Albertsons partners with livestreaming company for shoppable video

"Shoppertainment" company Firework announced Tuesday that it has partnered with Albertsons Cos. Inc. to create shoppable livestreams and short videos. "This is about bringing delight and inspiration to digital shopping to make online experiences as fun as discovering new products in our stores," said Chris Rupp, chief customer and digital officer at Albertsons, in a statement. Albertsons will use Firework for short video content and cooking shows during the first phase of the partnership and move on to additional content in 2022. Livestreams are popular in China and have gained traction in the U.S. during the pandemic, when people couldn't or were hesitant to head to stores. Albertsons stock has rocketed 74.5% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 16% for the period.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Mattress Firm files 'confidentially' for potential IPO

Mattress Firm Group Inc. disclosed Monday that it has "confidentially" filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a potential initial public offering. The mattress retailer said it has not yet determined how many shares it might offer in an IPO, or the expected pricing. The company's plan to explore an IPO comes at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 7.5% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has tacked on 6.4%.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
50K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy