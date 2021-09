Stanfield played 448 games for the Bruins in the 1960’s and 1970’s editions and won a pair of Stanley Cups with the Black and Gold while playing on a memorable line with Johnny Bucyk and Johnny McKenzie. Stanfield was part of the dynasty building trade that the Bruins engineered with the Chicago Blackhawks that netted them Stanfield, Phil Esposito and Ken Hodge in exchange for Gilles Marotte, Pit Martin and Jack Norris. In all Stanfield played 14 NHL season with a handful of NHL teams during a very strong career.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO