CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Survivor Launches First Sustainable Rugged Cases For New Apple IPhone 13 Range

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Survivor®, an award-winning designer and pioneer of rugged device protection trusted on the front lines, used by everyone, today unveiled its new lineup of field-tested protective cases for the new Apple iPhone 13 devices. Highlighted by the new All-Terrain Earth, the first reverse-engineered sustainable rugged case, designed to support every journey. Made with recycled materials, the Survivor cases for the iPhone 13 range are both eco-friendly and ultra-protective against drops, dings, dust, and more, so consumers can tackle their everyday activities and adventures without the fear of damaging their device along the way.

"We are excited to offer advanced protection for our customers and the planet with Survivor's new iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max cases," said Brian Stech, CEO of Survivor. "The new flagship All-Terrain Earth case is the embodiment of what Survivor stands for - strong, sustainable and ready to take on any journey. Survivor provides the durable, rugged protection your device needs so you can focus on living in the moment."

For the first time, the full line of Survivor cases for the iPhone 13 range (except All-Terrain Earth which is made from a blend of recycled plastics and other sustainable materials) are integrated with Eastman Tritan™ Renew copolyester, a durable material with 50% ISCC-certified recycled content *, giving customers the power to protect the places where they play. Additionally, all packaging is made from recycled paper and PET.

Survivor has also launched a partnership with Close the Loop USA to provide consumers with an end-of-life solution for their used phone case. Regardless of the brand, customers can now recycle their used case, helping to reduce the number of products going to landfills each year.

Survivor's diverse protective case lineup for the iPhone 13 range includes:

All-Terrain Earth - Rugged Protection in a Sustainable Form (MSRP: $49.99)The new All-Terrain Earth case is crafted from a blend of sustainable materials and features the best protection in Survivor's history, defending against drops up to 20-feet. Four protective layers and Survivor's parametric geometric impact pattern combine with raised edge screen and camera protection to defend against whatever life throws your way. Despite this rugged protection, All-Terrain Earth maintains a slim design that's 50% thinner than competitors. Additional features include:

  • Made with a blend of recycled plastics and other sustainable materials
  • Designed to meet or exceed Military Standards (MIL-STD-810G)
  • Covered ports and mute switch to keep out dust and debris
  • Textured, tactile grip on the sides and back for a superb hold
  • Antimicrobial protection eliminates 99.9% of surface bacteria and germs
  • Scratch resistance and discoloration defense
  • Works with 5G and MagSafe charging for added versatility
  • Available in Black, Storm Blue/Deep Sea, and Black/Wild Fern

Survivor Classic CasesIn addition, Survivor Strong, Clear, Endurance and Endurance for MagSafe cases are now available for the iPhone 13 devices. Designed to meet or exceed Military Standards (MIL-STD-810G), the Survivor classic cases are equipped with up to 14-feet of drop protection and made with almost completely recycled materials. Each case features enhanced textured grip for a strong hold, and industry-leading raised edge bezels for screen protection. Additionally, each case is 5G, MagSafe and wireless charging compatible.

Survivor Endurance, Endurance for MagSafe, and Strong take rugged protection a step further with scratch, plus antimicrobial protection.

  • Endurance (MSRP: $39.99) and Endurance for MagSafe(MSRP: $49.99) - Rugged, slim protection to take life head-on whether you're on the trail or in the boardroom. Three layers of defense offers up to 14-feet of drop protection. Endurance is available in Black/Shadow Gray and Storm Blue/Dark Denim. Endurance for MagSafe is available in Black/Shadow Gray, Plum/ Bordeaux, and Storm Blue/Dark Denim.
  • Strong (MSRP: $29.99) - 12-feet of drop protection in a slim form for your everyday adventures. Available in Black, Clear, Graphite Blue, and Powder Pink.
  • Clear (MSRP: $19.99) - Military-grade protection against up to 6-foot drops encompassed in a slim and sleek case for your journey ahead. Available in Black, Clear, Navy, and Powder Pink.

Availability:The complete collection of Survivor sustainable rugged cases for the iPhone 13 range are available now at GetSurvivor.com, verizonwireless.com, and coming soon to select retailers worldwide.

For the latest Survivor product news, connect with us on Facebook, Twitter @GetSurvivor and Instagram @GetSurvivor .

Survivor is a Vinci brand.

*The recycled content is achieved by allocating the recycled waste plastic to Tritan Renew using a mass balance process certified by ISCC.

About SurvivorSay the name "Survivor" and there is an instant connection, an association for tough, trusted and tested protection that exemplifies the brand and our namesake. Survivor pioneered the rugged protection category as the first brand to introduce the MIL-SPEC 810G standard into our case line up, a standard that remains at the core of our product foundation today. Our protection products were forged from the long-standing Griffin Technology heritage with a simple purpose; to build trusted, forward-thinking products that protect your tech, maximize utility and are made to last. Our award-winning products are built to protect in the most extreme environments, yet our adaptable modern aesthetic offers accessible style with proven protection. Survivor. Engineered for the front lines. Used by Everyone.

About Vinci Brands Vinci Brands is a global leader in consumer tech protection, carry and power solutions operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands at the intersection of design, functionality, sustainability, and lifestyle. The company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes protective cases, shells, sleeves, bags, power management, enterprise and B2B solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, Griffin, kate spade new york, and Coach brands. Vinci Brands has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Australia, and China. For more information visit www.vincibrands.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/survivor-launches-first-sustainable-rugged-cases-for-new-apple-iphone-13-range-301376759.html

SOURCE Survivor

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Apple Unveils First Photos of New iPhone 13 and ‘Mini’ Version

Apple fans rejoice! Photos of the new iPhone 13 have been revealed and they have people talking on social media. With a new camera display and colorways, the phone looks to be a typical iPhone. During the event, the new specs and details of the new phone were shared as well. Along with the iPhone 13 is a mini version for those that like smaller screens.
CELL PHONES
WALA-TV FOX10

Apple expected to unveil new iPhones

Apple will likely reveal its latest lineup of iPhones next week. The company sent out press invitations on Tuesday for a virtual event -- with the tagline "California Streaming" -- that will take place on Tuesday, September 14, at its Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California. Apple is expected to...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Cases#Earth#Sustainability#Pet#Close The Loop Usa#Black Wild Fern Survivor#Black Shadow Gray#Powder Pink#Black Clear Navy#Verizonwireless Com#Instagram#Vinci
ZDNet

Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash. Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed. The entire iPhone 12 lineup:...
ELECTRONICS
Shropshire Star

Apple unveils iPhone 13 range alongside new iPads and Apple Watch

The new flagship smartphones will go on sale on September 24. Apple has unveiled the iPhone 13 range, which will come with bigger batteries and better cameras, and boss Tim Cook hailed them as the “best iPhones we have ever created”. After a major redesign of the popular smartphone last...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
ETOnline.com

The Best iPhone 13 Cases Compatible with Apple’s New MagSafe Battery Pack

Apple released the MagSafe battery pack-- a new accessory that utilizes the iPhone 12’s MagSafe technology to enable wireless charging. It’s similar to the Apple MagSafe charger, but this $99 battery pack is much more portable. It can attach directly to the back of any iPhone 12 or iPhone Pro model to wirelessly charge the phone's battery. But what does that mean for the fate of your old phone case?
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

This iPhone 13 Case Disproves an Apple Rumor

As it has for the past several years, the awesome folks at totallee have sent me case samples of the newest iPhone. For this year that means the iPhone 13. Right off the bat I can definitively confirm that the iPhone 13 mini is not getting canceled, as some rumors suggested. This was popularized because apparently the iPhone 12 mini sales weren’t what Apple expected, or something like that.
CELL PHONES
mspoweruser.com

Apple iPhone 14 renders leaked ahead of iPhone 13 launch

Apple yesterday sent out press invitations for a product launch event on September 14th. Apple is expecting to announce iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7, next-generation iPad Mini and some Apple M1X-based Macbook laptops at this event. Today, Front Page Tech revealed the unofficial renders of the upcoming iPhone 14. To make it clear, this is not the iPhone which will be revealed next week, this leaked iPhone 14 is expected in 2022 from Apple.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Amazon sets a date for its big 2021 Echo and Ring devices event

Amazon has set the date for its next big devices and services event, and if previous years are anything to go by we can expect new Echo and Ring hardware along with potentially a few surprises. The event will kick off at 9am PT (12pm ET) on Tuesday, September 28, and as with last year’s it’ll be online-only.
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

New Apple iOS 15 features emerge in Tips app in advance of iPhone 13 launch

One week ahead of Apple’s “California Streaming” event, Apple iPhone users are getting a peek at what the future holds for iOS 15. The Tips app began pushing notifications officially announcing upcoming iOS 15 features that are likely to roll out alongside the iPhone 13, which is widely expected to be unveiled at the September 14 event.
CELL PHONES
T3.com

No, there won't be a pink iPhone 13, but these new Apple cases will suit you instead

If you didn’t already know by now, the Apple Event is tomorrow. Chief amongst a slew of expected new products – and a widely rumored 'second event' – is the iPhone 13. Alongside the new handsets, Apple looks set to launch an assortment of new silicone cases in at least eight different colors. Images have surfaced online appearing to show off the technicolor cases and there's something in there for everyone, no matter what your favorite color is.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

Incipio® Introduces Diverse, Innovative Sustainable Protective Case Range For Apple IPhone 13 Devices

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incipio ®, award-winning designer and manufacturer of mobile solutions designed to enrich today's digital lifestyle, today introduced a diverse lineup of sustainable, protective cases for the Apple iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones. Leading with the all-new Organicore Clear, Optum, and Design Series, the Incipio case collection provides effortless protection through a variety of modern styles, practical designs, and fresh colors to fit every lifestyle.
CELL PHONES
whathifi.com

Apple officially unveils new iPhone 13 range, includes 120Hz displays, larger batteries

Apple has revealed the new iPhone 13 range in all its glory and it's — you guessed it — better, faster, stronger and longer-lasting than ever before. At first glance, you’ll be hard-pressed to spot a difference between the iPhone 13 models and their iPhone 12 predecessors, but there are some key differences, like the smaller screen notch, and diagonal rear camera arrangement on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. Both models feature an improved, brighter screen, though they’re still running at the same 60Hz refresh rate. Colours for these two models include pink, blue, midnight, starlight and red.
CELL PHONES
techworm.net

Apple Launches iPhone 13 Pro And iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple on Tuesday unveiled the next generation of its popular smartphone, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, during a virtual event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. “iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max make up our most pro iPhone lineup ever with the biggest advancement for...
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
50K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy