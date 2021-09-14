CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Following A $42.6 Million Week In Sales, HiBid.com Auctions Now Featuring Cars, Collectibles, Real Estate, And More

 Sept. 14, 2021

OCALA, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bidders regularly use the HiBid.com auction platform to find an unbeatable range of goods, including everything from household and office items, government-seized vehicles, and sports memorabilia to fine jewelry, high-end sports cars, yachts, and real estate.

In last week's 1,361 online-only and webcast auctions, HiBid.com facilitated the sale of more than half a million lots, generating over $42.6 million in gross auction proceeds. This week, bidders can find used cars, workshop tools, antique filling station signs, neon bar signs, wooden boats and canoes, mini Corvette and truck toys, and an ample selection of ranches, homes, and property all on HiBid.com.

HiBid.com is fully integrated with Auction Flex, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management platform that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

September 6th-12th HiBid.com HighlightsGross Auction Proceeds: $42,672,274Gross Merchandise Volume: $72,814,682Lots Sold: 555,110Online-Only Auctions: 1,267Webcast Auctions: 94Average Bidders Per Day: 922,000Average Bids Per Day: 1.52 million

Current AuctionsThe following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the page for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Yoder Fall Classic Car AuctionAuction Type: Live WebcastDates: May 27th-September 18thSeller: W. Yoder Auction LLC View Auction Items

Stackhouse Collector AuctionAuction Type: Online-OnlyDates: August 11th-September 19thSeller: Shackelton Auctions Inc. View Auction Items

J. Furtado Estate Online AuctionAuction Type: Online-OnlyDates: September 9th-21stSeller: Atlantic Auction Company View Auction Items

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.

Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid and Auction FlexHiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.

Contact Us352-414-1947 sales@auctionflex.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/following-a-42-6-million-week-in-sales-hibidcom-auctions-now-featuring-cars-collectibles-real-estate-and-more-301376760.html

SOURCE HiBid & Auction Flex

