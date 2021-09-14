Concert Genetics Publishes Complete Genetic Testing Reference Policies Integrated With Open, Searchable Test Catalog

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concert Genetics has released a complete set of medical policies integrated with its catalog of more than 160,000 genetic testing products. Effective today, anyone can search by product name or Genetic Testing Unit (GTU) to instantly locate the coverage criteria for any genetic test.

"For too long, systemic barriers, such as confusing, conflicting, or inconclusive medical policies, have stood in the way of patients receiving cost-effective, medically necessary testing," said Gillian Hooker, PhD, ScM, LCGC, Chief Scientific Officer of Concert Genetics. "Concert is overcoming those barriers by offering medical policies that are transparent, up-to-date with the rapidly changing market and evidence, and available for all to view."

The newly published medical policies span a wide scope of clinical areas, including prenatal, hereditary cancer, oncology, pharmacogenetic, system-specific disorders (e.g., cardiology, neurology), pediatric, and rare disease. Policies are available to view in their entirety, and users can provide feedback directly from the platform. In addition, as the market changes and evidence evolves, the platform dynamically updates relationships between tests and criteria, so users can always find the current criteria for a given test. This is especially important as new tests are added to the catalog at a rate of more than 30 per day.

This application builds on capabilities recently announced by Concert, including the GTU test ID system, the Concert Coding Engine , and a patented ability to digitize medical policies for automation in coverage determination and payment accuracy.

"While the version released today displays only Concert's reference policies, not those of any specific health plan, the application demonstrates how coverage determination can be clear and nearly instantaneous for all stakeholders, shortening the path to clinically appropriate care and coverage," said Hooker.

Concert's newly added reference policies can be accessed by creating an account at: https://app.concertgenetics.com/apps/policies.

Health plans looking to learn more about Concert's genetic testing management program for health plans: https://www.concertgenetics.com/genetics-benefit-program/.

