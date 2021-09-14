CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Indigo Announces Finalists For Mini Marché, A New Shop-in-Shop To Support Local Canadian Businesses

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Indigo (TSX: IDG), Canada's largest book and lifestyle retailer, is thrilled to announce the finalists for its inaugural Mini Marché program, a shop-in-shop experience dedicated to supporting Canadian small businesses. After a months-long application and review process, twelve standout brands were selected and are available now in select stores and online at Indigo.ca.

In January 2021, Indigo sent out a casting call inviting innovative brands in the kids and baby business to apply for consideration. Brands who identified under one of the following six criteria were prioritized: Canadian owned or managed; BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Colour) owned or managed; women owned or managed; LGBTQ2+ owned or managed; environmentally friendly (organic, chemical-free, locally sourced, ethically made); and/or philanthropic and purpose driven.

The Mini Marché Finalists are:

  • Zee Zee's World: Unique and creative puzzles that help parents and educators navigate challenging conversations with children through the power of play
  • Go Coconut: Modular, eco-friendly and durable foam furniture for kids to lounge and play on
  • The Chevron Heart: Inclusive clothing that makes a stylish statement encouraging individuality and confidence
  • Zuri & Dre: High quality plushies created by Danielle Murrell Cox, author of My Hair , who was inspired to create faces that showcase people who look like her and the world around her
  • Numpfer: Gentle enough for preemies, these multi-use bibs and blankets are made from ultra-absorbent organic bamboo cotton for baby's delicate skin
  • Spilt Milk Baby Co .: Minimalist, multi-purpose cloths cute enough to be a baby bandana and made of soft, 100% muslin cotton
  • Stash + Story: The reinvented baby book for modern families to write and display memories, events and photos with beautiful and customizable pages
  • My Kindness Calendar: A fun calendar that helps parents and teachers instill kindness and confidence
  • Balu Organics: An ultra-safe soft ball pit made of soy based, organic materials where little ones can develop their cognitive and problem-solving skills, strength and imagination through play
  • Crooked Crown Kids: Unique, non-slip headbands born from a family photoshoot gone wrong and designed to grow with your child
  • Tiny Kinfolk: Eco-friendly, gender neutral and functional and modern baby rompers featuring one-of-a-kind designs, two-way zippers and fold-over cuffs on hands and feet
  • Nudnik: Kids apparel made entirely from pre-consumer textile waste and discarded scrapes that would otherwise pollute the planet

"We're so excited to welcome a wonderfully diverse and innovative group of Canadian brands to the Indigo family and introduce them to our customers," says Gail Banack, Vice President, IndigoKids and IndigoBaby. "Following a very rigorous selection process, we feel these founders, their stories and their brands are reflective of our values and our mission at Indigokids and Indigobaby. This collection of products was chosen thoughtfully and in keeping with our commitment to offering our customers unique, beautiful, and fun products for their kids. We're looking forward to launching even more products through Mini Marché in the future with the goal of spotlighting and supporting local and diverse businesses across the country."

As the destination for kids and baby in Canada, these brands fit seamlessly with Indigo's curated assortment of apparel, décor, toys, baby essentials, and more.

To learn more about Indigo, visit indigo.ca

About IndigoIndigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of books, gifts, baby, kids, wellness and lifestyle products, that support their customers every day and at key life stages by simplifying their journey to live with intention. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories - big and little - connect us.

SOURCE Indigo Books & Music Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
holycitysinner.com

Emeline Announces Inaugural Keep Shop Makers Fair

Emeline today announced the inaugural Keep Shop Makers Fair will be held on Sunday, October 3rd from 10 am to 3 pm in the hotel’s courtyard. All are welcome and no entry fee will be required. Refreshments will be provided by Frannie & The Fox. Bar service available.
BEAUTY & FASHION
restorationnewsmedia.com

New brand promotes shopping local

Supporting small business is more than just a professional focus for Kellianne Davis and Jeff Bell. ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
SMALL BUSINESS
pocketnow.com

WhatsApp launches local business directory for searching nearby shops, cafes, and more

WhatsApp today kicked off its small-scale public local business directory search feature. This feature will let you directly look for local businesses, such as shops, cafes, grocery stores, and more. The feature is only available in São Paulo, Brazil, right now. CEO Will Cathcart says “São Paulo is a home to millions of small businesses” and the feature is currently available in this region only. It will be expanded to other regions soon, but for now, it’s only available in São Paulo.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Toys#Furniture#Mini March#Bipoc#Spilt Milk Baby Co#Minimalist#Balu Organics#Indigokids#Indigobaby#Indigoindigo#Idg#Indigo Books Music Inc
WKBW-TV

Shop 716 eGift Card program returns to benefit local small businesses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County announced the return of the Shop 716 eGift Card and Buy Local Marketing Campaign programs to benefit local small businesses. Launched in 2020, Erie County says the Shop 716 program has generated nearly $1.2 million in new revenue for local small businesses with another $1 million estimated from the latest buy one, get one gift card promotion.
News Channel 25

Small Business Week, another way to shop small and local

BRYAN, Texas — For the past two years, small businesses have been resilient and it's been tough for some to find a way to survive. As we celebrate Small Business Week, there are a number of ways you can help keep them around. Small Business Week is another week where...
BRYAN, TX
BBC

Tesco launches new refillable shopping with 88 products

Tesco supermarket has launched a new zero-waste shopping service where, unlike other competitor schemes, customers will not have to provide their own containers. The service will be available at 10 stores in eastern England, offering a range of popular products including some of Tesco's own-brand items. We went along to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Derby Street Shops Announces Five New Additions To Its Diverse Collection of Retail & Restaurants

Hingham, MA – Derby Street Shops announced the arrival of five new businesses, opening between Summer 2021 and 2022. Ranging from globally recognized brands to innovative startups, and featuring a mix of fashion, beauty & wellness, home décor, and new food options, this diverse collection of openings includes award-winning modern day burger stand Shake Shack, New England’s first experiential and digitally driven Levi’s® NextGen store, revolutionary online custom framing company Framebridge, Made-in-USA casual apparel brand American Giant, and New York City based spa brand Skin Spa New York. Additionally, previously announced restaurant Nomai will debut later this fall and locally owned women’s contemporary fashion boutique Cattivo will go from pop-up to permanent fixture at Derby Street in November. www.derbystshops.com.
HINGHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Canada
Portsmouth Times

5 ways to support small businesses this holiday shopping season

Small businesses long have been the heart and soul of local communities. There is something to be said about being on a first-name basis with a local restaurateur or another small business owner, as such familiarity often translates into exemplary service. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, small businesses...
SMALL BUSINESS
progressivegrocer.com

Rosie to Improve Online Shopping for Local Grocers

E-commerce platform Rosie is gearing up for the NGA (National Grocers Association) Show in Las Vegas on Sept. 19-20, where it will unveil two initiatives: Rosie Mobile — a white label, retailer-controlled mobile app — and Online SNAP Payments. The NGA Show has been the place where independent grocers gather...
CELL PHONES
Footwear News

Footwear News, FIT and Yellowbrick Team Up to Offer ‘Footwear Business Foundations’ Educational Series

Extending upon its success of the Sneaker Essentials program, Yellowbrick has again teamed up with the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) Center for Continuing and Professional Studies as well as Footwear News to offer Footwear Business Foundations, which is “a comprehensive educational program that takes a deep dive into what makes a footwear company successful and teaches the skills needed to build a brand from the ground up.” Participants who complete the program will earn a non-credit “Completion Certificate” from FIT. Completion of the Sneaker Essentials program is not a prerequisite requirement for enrolling in the Footwear Business Foundations course. Footwear Business...
BUSINESS
WBKO

Shop Local | Steel Mill & Co.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In the newest episode of Shop Local, Matt Stephens gives us a look at Steel Mill & Co., a women’s clothing brand encouraging confidence & authenticity. Now, more than ever, WBKO encourages you to support our local businesses and keep SOKY in business. Head on...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Times Union

Scotland Shop soon announcing second location to open

ALBANY — Confusion spurred by Brexit, the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union, has opened an entrepreneurial opportunity in the United States, according to a Scottish business operator. In the U.K.’s departure from the long-standing club of countries, one Scottish business has found it difficult to satisfy customers due...
ALBANY, NY
mauinow.com

The Shops at Wailea Launches New Website

The Shops at Wailea launched a refreshed website “emulating the elevated design of its recently reinvigorated center.”. “Through storytelling elements such as overall look and feel and captivating imagery, the updated website delivers an enhanced guest experience,” according to a press release announcement. Online guests to virtually browse and journey...
WAILEA, HI
103.5 KISSFM

Will Idaho Targets Feature New Ulta Mini-Shops?

You probably didn't know it was possible but Target just got a little better. At the end of last year, the popular cosmetics retailer, Ulta announced a deal with Target to launch mini Ulta beauty sections inside the stores of the major retailer. The mini-shops are said to feature an assortment of merchandise from more than 50 prestige brands for makeup, skincare, and hair, including Clinique, Urban Decay, Tarte, MAC Cosmetics, Drybar, Jack Black, and Ariana Grande.
IDAHO STATE
honolulumagazine.com

Shop for Locally-Made Goods at Made in Hawai’i Festival

Made in Hawai’i Festival is now open! Visit madeinhawaiifestival.com for hundreds of locally-made products. Vendors from across the state are featuring jewelry, aromatherapy, pet supplies, local snacks and more. Vendors include:. Absolute Aloha. Ahualoa Farms. Aloha Revolution. Anela’s Jade. Bernie’s Basics. Hana Nai’a Aromatherapy Hawai’i. Hawaii Décor. Hawaii Pantry. Hawaii...
SHOPPING
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
50K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy