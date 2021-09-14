CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Incipio® Introduces Diverse, Innovative Sustainable Protective Case Range For Apple IPhone 13 Devices

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incipio ®, award-winning designer and manufacturer of mobile solutions designed to enrich today's digital lifestyle, today introduced a diverse lineup of sustainable, protective cases for the Apple iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones. Leading with the all-new Organicore Clear, Optum, and Design Series, the Incipio case collection provides effortless protection through a variety of modern styles, practical designs, and fresh colors to fit every lifestyle.

&amp;#160;

"Not only do our cases have superior drop protection and advanced features you've come to expect from Incipio, but they are now made with sustainable materials, delivering protection you can feel good about for both your phone and the environment," said Brian Stech, CEO of Incipio. "Incipio is committed to a more sustainable future, and we are proud to have incorporated recycled materials into our packaging, recycled plastic or bio plastics into every case, implemented a free case recycling program, and continued our one-for-one tree planting initiative with our Organicore cases."

Each Incipio case for the iPhone 13 range (excluding Organicore which is 100% compostable) incorporates Eastman Tritan™ Renew copolyester, a durable material with 50% ISCC-certified recycled content 1. Incipio uses packaging made with recycled materials as an added layer of sustainability. Incipio has also launched a partnership with Close the Loop USA to provide consumers with an end-of-life solution for their used phone case. Regardless of the brand, customers can now recycle their used case, helping to reduce the number of products going into landfills each year.

Incipio's robust protective case lineup for the iPhone 13 range includes:

Organicore - Naturally tough

100% compostable plant-based protection has been maximized. Now everyone can do their part to protect the environment without sacrificing protection. Organicore delivers superior device protection with Impact Struts technology, boasts a raised-edge bezel for extra screen protection, and textured grips inspired by patterns found in nature. Through Incipio's partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects, for every Organicore case purchased, one tree will be planted in regions most impacted by deforestation.

  • NEW Organicore Clear (MSRP $44.99): The world's first compostable, co-molded clear case with 14-feet of drop protection. Available in Charcoal, Ocean Blue, Berry, Natural, and Seafoam Green.
  • Organicore(MSRP $39.99): The improved eco-friendly Organicore collection now includes Impact Struts Technology to create a compostable case that delivers 8 feet of drop protection. Available in Charcoal, Ocean Blue/Night Sky, and Natural/Peach.

Design Series - Fashion Forward Protection (MSRP $34.99)

Inspired by you and rooted in timeless designs, the Design Series adds sophisticated style and protection against everyday wear and tear to your device. The Incipio Design Series uses innovative techniques to create on-trend designs made with recycled materials, that match your style, incorporate antimicrobial protection that eliminates and prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria, raised-edge bezels for added screen protection and camera protection, while offering 10-foot drop protection. Available in all-new Sunset, Reflections, Pearlescent, Rainbow, and Flower Fields designs.

Optum - Optimize & Cool Your iPhone(MSRP $49.99)

Built for the super user, Optum reduces the heat from your phone while gaming, streaming, or charging for optimized use. Incipio's Optum heat dissipation technology includes strategically placed air vents that promote airflow through the case, plus a heat-absorbing graphene inlay to keep your phone cooled and the battery optimized for use. Optum offers up to 16-foot drop protection, ultra-responsive press-fit buttons, textured side bumpers providing a more secure grip, is 5G compatible, and works with wireless and MagSafe charging. Available in Electric Blue, Gray and Black Volt.

Incipio Classic Cases

Incipio's classic case designs are also now available for the iPhone 13 devices. Each case offers superior drop protection ranging from 12 to 14 feet with Impact Struts technology, antimicrobial protection that eliminates and prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria, raised-edge bezels for added screen protection and camera protection against face and back drops, exceptional scratch and discoloration defense, and 5G and wireless charging compatibility.

  • Grip (MSRP $39.99) - Stop drops before they happen with multi-directional grips that prevent slippage from all directions. Grip is Incipio's slimmest 14-foot drop protective case with two layers of co-molded protection. Available in Clear, Clear Black, Clear Blue, Clear Pink, Black, Blue, Blush Pink, and Red.
  • Grip for MagSafe (MSRP $49.99) - The same protection as the Grip, now designed for MagSafe. Available in Black and Clear.
  • Slim (MSRP $39.99) - Built to feel sleek in your hand without sacrificing protection, Slim's form lives up to its name while delivering 14-foot drop protection and is proudly BPA-Free. Available in Clear, Black / Clear, and Rose Pink / Clear.
  • Duo (MSRP $29.99) - Incipio's classic two-piece case featuring 12-foot drop protection and a premium soft touch feel. Available in Clear, Blue, Gray, Rose Pink, and Red.
  • Duo for MagSafe (MSRP $39.99) - The same classic features of the Duo, now designed for MagSafe. Available in Black, Blue, and Red.

Availability:

Incipio cases for the all-new Apple iPhone 13 lineup are available now at Incipio.com, with select cases coming soon to Verizon, Best Buy, and other leading retailers worldwide.

Incipio backs all phone cases with an industry-leading lifetime warranty.

For the latest product news, connect with Incipio on Facebook, Twitter @myIncipio and Instagram @Incipio.

Incipio is a Vinci brand.

###

About Incipio

Incipio creates award-winning mobile solutions designed to enrich today's digital lifestyle through innovative design and reliable device protection. Founded in 1999, Incipio was born in an Orange County, CA garage with a love of tech and a then-novel idea to create protective cases for the mobile phone. Over twenty years later, our category-leading products are a testament to our heritage and passion for enhancing our customers' everyday experiences.

About Vinci Brands

Vinci Brands is a global leader in consumer tech protection, carry and power solutions operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands at the intersection of design, functionality, sustainability, and lifestyle. The company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes protective cases, shells, sleeves, bags, power management, enterprise and B2B solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, Griffin, kate spade new york, and Coach brands. Vinci Brands has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Australia, and China. For more information visit www.vincibrands.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/incipio-introduces-diverse-innovative-sustainable-protective-case-range-for-apple-iphone-13-devices-301376755.html

SOURCE Incipio

Comments / 0

Related
Rockford Register-Star

Do you own an iPhone or iPad? Update your Apple devices right now.

Do you own an iPhone? Update it right now. Apple has released an emergency software patch after researchers uncovered a security flaw that could allow hackers to secretly install spyware on your Apple devices even if you do nothing, not even click on a link. The spyware can then eavesdrop...
CELL PHONES
Shropshire Star

Apple unveils iPhone 13 range alongside new iPads and Apple Watch

The new flagship smartphones will go on sale on September 24. Apple has unveiled the iPhone 13 range, which will come with bigger batteries and better cameras, and boss Tim Cook hailed them as the “best iPhones we have ever created”. After a major redesign of the popular smartphone last...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Sell your used Apple device, get a 10% cash bonus ahead of the iPhone 13

Lock in the best trade-in value for your used iPhone ahead of the September 14 "California Streaming" event, with an exclusive cash bonus at leading buyback providers. Exclusive iPhone trade-in deals With mere days to go ahead of the expected launch of the "iPhone 13" and "Apple Watch Series 7" (and perhaps even new iPads and AirPods), now is the time to lock in the best price for your used devices.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Cases#Sustainable Products#Mobile Solutions#Close The Loop Usa#Charcoal#Ocean Blue#Seafoam Green#Impact Struts Technology#Natural Peach#Sunset Reflections#Flower Fields#Optum Optimize Cool#Electric Blue
SlashGear

Amazon sets a date for its big 2021 Echo and Ring devices event

Amazon has set the date for its next big devices and services event, and if previous years are anything to go by we can expect new Echo and Ring hardware along with potentially a few surprises. The event will kick off at 9am PT (12pm ET) on Tuesday, September 28, and as with last year’s it’ll be online-only.
BUSINESS
techxplore.com

Apple to hold Sept. 14 event for new iPhone line, other devices

Apple Inc. has set the date for its biggest product launch of the year: Sept. 14. That's when the company is set to unveil its latest line of iPhones and other products ahead of a critical holiday season. The presentation, which features the tag line "California streaming," will take place...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
Telegraph

iPhone 13: latest rumours on Apple's new device, including UK price, features and specs

Apple's new iPhone launch event is only weeks away when we can expect the US technology giant to reveal its latest smartphone innovations and upgrades. Last year was a big release for Apple. Not only did it have to contend with getting its iPhone launch away in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, it also unveiled four new phones: the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini.
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

This iPhone 13 Case Disproves an Apple Rumor

As it has for the past several years, the awesome folks at totallee have sent me case samples of the newest iPhone. For this year that means the iPhone 13. Right off the bat I can definitively confirm that the iPhone 13 mini is not getting canceled, as some rumors suggested. This was popularized because apparently the iPhone 12 mini sales weren’t what Apple expected, or something like that.
CELL PHONES
Live 95.9

Apple Introduces The iPhone 13, Will You Get One?

Well, it's that time of year, right? Apple announced the latest and greatest additions to its lineup on Tuesday. The iPhone 13 Pro, Apple Watch Series 7, and the new iPad will all be available this fall. The iPhone and iPad will be in stores on September 24. If you...
RETAIL
whathifi.com

Apple officially unveils new iPhone 13 range, includes 120Hz displays, larger batteries

Apple has revealed the new iPhone 13 range in all its glory and it's — you guessed it — better, faster, stronger and longer-lasting than ever before. At first glance, you’ll be hard-pressed to spot a difference between the iPhone 13 models and their iPhone 12 predecessors, but there are some key differences, like the smaller screen notch, and diagonal rear camera arrangement on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. Both models feature an improved, brighter screen, though they’re still running at the same 60Hz refresh rate. Colours for these two models include pink, blue, midnight, starlight and red.
CELL PHONES
Pocket-lint.com

Best Apple iPhone 13 cases: Top covers to protect your new smartphone

(Pocket-lint) - If you've ordered one of Apple's iPhone 13 models, or, if you already have one, you're going to want a good case for it. Thankfully, there's no shortage of companies offering them. In fact, the sheer quantity of options is mind-boggling, with something available no matter what style, material or price point you favour.
CELL PHONES
digitalspy.com

Apple reveals iPhone 13, iPad Mini, and Watch 7 devices

Ready for more Apple? The tech giant has just revealed its gadget plans, showing off the upgraded iPhone 13 series, several changes to the iPad and iPad Mini, and yet another smartwatch chock full of fitness features. Streaming live from Cupertino, California, head honcho Tim Cook announced the latest line-up...
CELL PHONES
Popular Mechanics

The Best iPad Cases for Protecting Your Device

IPads are amazing tools—they bring together the functionality of a laptop computer, television, e-reader, and more, in a package so slim and lightweight you can take them everywhere. Of course, with that travel-friendliness comes some drawbacks in the form of wear and tear, as they get shoved into backpacks, dropped into bathtubs, catapulted off of unmade beds, and subjected to all manner of chaos from their most enthusiastic users: kids. If you’re spending hundreds of dollars on your new iPad, you’ll want a good, solid case to protect it from all those acts of God, nature, and preschoolers. Read on for a few tips on what to look for in the best iPad cases and a few of our favorite models.
ELECTRONICS
theapplepost.com

Apple shares ‘Introducing iPhone 13 Pro’ video on YouTube

After unveiling the iPhone 13 Pro at yesterday’s “California streaming” keynote, Apple has uploaded a new “Introducing iPhone 13 Pro” video to YouTube, offering viewers a look at all the new features coming with the new device when it releases later this month. Announced alongside the iPhone 13, Apple Watch...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iPhone 13 cases from totallee offer protection without adding bulk

Totallee is a leading manufacturer of super-thin cases that offer everyday protection without adding bulk. Its now shipping its popular cases for all the new iPhones including the iPhone 13 mini, 13, 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. All of totallee’s cases are thin, stylish, and branding-free. If you’re considering getting a case for your new iPhone, here are 6 reasons why a totallee case may be the perfect option for you.
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
50K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy