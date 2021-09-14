Amazon hikes average U.S. starting pay to $18, hires for 125,000 jobs
A worker assembles a box for delivery at the Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., April 30, 2019. Amazon has increased its average starting wage in the United States to more than $18 an hour and plans to hire another 125,000 warehouse and transportation workers. (Clodagh Kilcoyne, Reuters) — SEATTLE — Amazon has increased its average starting wage in the United States to more than $18 an hour and plans to hire another 125,000 warehouse and transportation workers, an executive told Reuters.www.ksl.com
