Depots By John offers Milwaukee Road signage and streetcar shelter kit

modelrailroadnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDepots by John announces a streetcar waiting shelter kit available in HO and N scale. The structure is based on a prototype used by The Milwaukee Electric Railway & Light Company (TMER&L). This type of waiting shelter saw use around Milwaukee, Wis., from the mid-1920s through abandonment of the interurban line. The kit, like the prototype, presents a center wall, two roof sections, sidewalls, and benches. The HO kit, which sells for $23.95, includes an optional roofing piece for enhanced appearance. The N-scale release sells for $19.95.

