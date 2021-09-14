Depots By John offers Milwaukee Road signage and streetcar shelter kit
Depots by John announces a streetcar waiting shelter kit available in HO and N scale. The structure is based on a prototype used by The Milwaukee Electric Railway & Light Company (TMER&L). This type of waiting shelter saw use around Milwaukee, Wis., from the mid-1920s through abandonment of the interurban line. The kit, like the prototype, presents a center wall, two roof sections, sidewalls, and benches. The HO kit, which sells for $23.95, includes an optional roofing piece for enhanced appearance. The N-scale release sells for $19.95.modelrailroadnews.com
