Depots By John offers Milwaukee Road signage and streetcar shelter kit

Have you been looking around Iowa for more restaurants to add to your dining bucket list for future travels? A beautiful restaurant hidden right on the river, this old general store was converted into a pub with great views and even better food. With everything from burgers and bar food to salmon and pizza, there’s […] The post Tucked Away On An Iowa River, General Store Pub Is A Gorgeous Restaurant With Unforgettable Food appeared first on Only In Your State.

IOWA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO