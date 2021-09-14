CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Gold, Silver, and Copper Could Be Vessels for Green Energy

By Evan Harp
etftrends.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuantum chemists believe that gold, silver, and copper could be promising candidates for hydrogen storage. This has huge implications for green energy, as hydrogen is incredibly volatile and challenging to store at ambient temperatures. Dr. Cristina Trujillo, a research fellow at Trinity College Dublin’s School of Chemistry, said in an interview with phys.org, “Among the greatest challenges facing humanity is the growing need to stop global warming… For decades now many research groups across the world have put their efforts into this issue. One of the most studied alternatives has been hydrogen as a clean and CO2-free energy source, but it presents multiple problems due to its reactivity, and low density and stability. Our contribution here—made via quantum chemistry techniques—has been to show that gold, silver and copper hydride complexes are very likely to effectively retain hydrogen in a stable manner. We hope that this work will have multiple applications in time to come.”

www.etftrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

QC Copper and Gold trades higher on mineral resource estimate

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that the deposit consists of 81.7M tonnes @ 0.88% CuEq of pit constrained Measured and...
METAL MINING
The Independent

Energy crisis – live: Government strikes deal to restart CO2 production as price cap could rise by £178

The government has reached a deal with American firm CF Industries to restart carbon dioxide production at its UK plants in Cheshire and Teeside.Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng met with the company over the weekend, after it had stopped work at its plants following a spike in global gas prices.The halt in production has led to a food production crisis, as CO2 is used widely in food processing, from packaging meat and other foodstuffs to providing the carbonation in beer and other fizzy drinks.It comes as the government’s cap on energy prices looks set to rise by a further £178...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

The Gold Silver Ratio, is it Worth Tracking?

The Gold-Silver Ratio ( XAU/XAG ), is the number of ounces of silver it takes, to buy one ounce of Gold. It shows the relative performance of both Gold and Silver, further making it one of the most popular and the most debatable tools amongst bullion traders. The mathematical formula for the ratio is, Gold/Silver (in ozs.) So, for example, say one ounce of Gold = $1000 and similarly one ounce of Silver = $20. Then the Gold Silver Ratio will be 50 which is $1000/$20. But the real question is, what should you interpret from this data? And what are the levels that one should watch?
MARKETS
schiffgold.com

Gold and Silver Both Drain from Comex Inventory

This analysis focuses on gold and silver within the Comex/CME futures exchange. See the article What is the Comex? for more detail. The charts and tables below specifically analyze the physical stock data at the Comex to show the physical movement of metal into and out of Comex vaults. Registered...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Energy#Silver#Copper#Sprott Gold Miners Etf#Quantum#Trinity College Dublin#School Of Chemistry#Phys Org#Covid#Sgdm
miningnewsnorth.com

HighGold hits strong gold-silver at JT

HighGold Mining Inc. Sept. 14 cut strong mineralization in the first resource expansion hole at JT deposit, as assay results start to roll in from the company's 2021 program at the polymetallic Johnson Tract gold project in Southcentral Alaska. According to a calculation completed in April of 2020, the JT...
METAL MINING
The Motley Fool

Why Gold and Silver Stocks Got Butchered Thursday

Gold and silver stocks got clobbered on Thursday as prices of precious metals tanked. Here's how some of the worst performers were faring as of noon EDT. Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE): down 13.5%. Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL): down 9%. Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW): down 10.2%. Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK): down 8.5%. It looks like just...
STOCKS
investing.com

Gold And Silver Looking Into The Abyss

Strong US data revived bets on an imminent QE rollback from the Fed, supporting the dollar and causing bond yields to rise. The news triggered a more than 2% plunge in gold prices, four times the amplitude of the dollar’s rise against a basket of major currencies. Silver plunged from...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
StreetInsider.com

BeMetals Extends Option Agreement for High-Grade South Mountain Zinc-Silver-Gold-Copper Project in Idaho

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / BeMetals Corp. (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB: BMTLF)(FSE:1OI.F) (the "Company" or "BeMetals") is pleased to announce an extension of the option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (THMG, THM) ("Thunder Mountain") and certain of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, to acquire up to a 100% interest in the South Mountain Project ("South Mountain" or the "Project" or the "Property") in southwest Idaho, U.S.A.
IDAHO STATE
etftrends.com

Uranium Could Be Key to Decarbonization

The Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (U.U) launched in July, and its NAV is already up 35.2% since launch. With decarbonization likely to be a dominant issue in the future, the sky is the limit for uranium. A number of governments are serious about reaching net zero emissions, which has created...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

Central pump could provide Shropshire town with green energy

A Shropshire town could be one of the first in the country to see all its properties heated with renewable energy from a central heat pump under plans being considered by councillors. Bishop's Castle Town Council is looking at installing a central ground-source heat pump which could potentially provide heat...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Granite Creek Copper Launches Phase 3 of 2021 Drill Program at Carmacks Copper-Gold Project

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSX.V:GCX)(OTCQB: GCXXF) ("Granite Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of Phase 2 of its 2021 drilling program, consisting of 20 holes of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling on Zones 2, 5 and 12 at the Carmacks deposit, as well as step-out drilling at Zone A in the Carmacks North target area. The Company has now launched the third and final phase of the 2021 drill campaign, returning to Zone 2000S at the Carmacks deposit to complete offsets of hole CRM21-011 where the Company intercepted a 105.52-meter interval of copper sulphide mineralization grading 1.18% CuEq (0.96% Cu, 0.01% Mo, 0.18 g/t Au, and 4.06 g/t Ag), including a high-grade intercept of 2.55% CuEq (2.17% Cu, 0.01% Mo, 0.36 g/t Au and 9.13 g/t Ag) over 21.22 meters (see news release dated August 24, 2021). The goal of Phase 3 is to continue to expand known resources and confirm the geometry in Zone 2000S to support the development of a mine plan for the sulphide portion of the deposit now underway by Sedgman and Mining Plus.
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Gold, silver and platinum headed lower

The metals remain about as ugly as it gets, the patterns are weak and there is no volume. This morning we have reversed gold to the short side, joining silver that we trade and platinum, which we don’t (due to lack of liquidity. Gold continues to rotate around the mean and has traded low enough to reverse.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Mild price pressure on gold, silver at mid-week

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly weaker in subdued early U.S. trading Wednesday. The two precious metals markets are languishing at mid-week, with the bulls needing a fresh fundamental spark to ignite their enthusiasm. October gold futures were last down $1.30 at $1,803.70. December Comex silver was last down $0.065 at $23.82 an ounce.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold and silver market update, the hunts, and other questions

Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM's Jeff Christian discusses CPM's shorter term outlook for gold and silver, before responding to some investor questions and comments. He discusses the critical differences between the Hunt brothers' investing in silver in the 1970s and the efforts to publicly collude to squeeze the silver market this year. He also explains why both investors and people foolish enough to think they can 'queeze' the silver market should more efficiently buy from reputable dealers rather than taking delivery through futures contracts. Finally, he discusses hedging and the operations of futures markets.
MARKETS
investing.com

Gold, Silver, WTI Crude Forecast

Gold Spot shorts at key resistance at 1798/1802 worked again on Monday as we reversed from 1798 to hit targets of 1794 and 1788 for up to 10 points profit on the day. Silver Spot broke strong support at 2400/2380 so this is now resistance. WTI crude October up one...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Gold/Silver: Your silver linings playbook

On occasion, there is a brighter side to the problem we are all having and it was a disappointing and frustrating week for the gold bulls (I am in that camp). Our models continue to expect slower growth and rising "sticky" inflation for the remainder of 2021. Based on last week's strong close, I expected more traction to the upside, with 1845-1860/oz as the target. I did warn a retest of the 200-day moving average at 1816/oz, but it appears the psychological level of 1800/oz is working like gravity (above or below). We will get another opportunity to build positions with clients into next week's probable trading range, with support at 1785-1777 and topside resistance at 1833-1838. To further help you understand the quantitative analyses of the precious metals markets, we created a free "Gold Trends Macro Book," updated with silver slides. You can request yours here: Free Gold Trends Macro Book.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Worldwide Risks, Gold and Silver

Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM discusses the risks facing the world, their potential impact on losses of wealth and overall economic well being, and precious metals. Managing Partner Jeff Christian also discusses his presentations at the upcoming Silver Symposium in Idaho.
MARKETS
twollow.com

What Percentage Of An Investment Portfolio Should Be Gold & Silver?

It can seem like a nightmare when entering into the world of investment for the first time, with so many opportunities and tips, not to mention the terminology. You would likely have many questions and will quickly discover that gold is the best performer. However, you shouldn’t invest all of your wealth into this shiny yellow metal. It’s always best to diversify your portfolio.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy