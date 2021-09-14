Missouri standardized test scores fall during coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

State standardized test scores took a hit last year from the coronavirus pandemic that had some kids learning inside classrooms and some connecting with teachers virtually.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released preliminary statewide 2020-21 Missouri Assessment Program data during the State Board of Education’s meeting Tuesday.

The assessment scores look different from previous years because of the circumstances posed by the pandemic. In many areas of study, the scores are lower.

The State Board of Education voted in December to waive the results and federal accountability because testing was conducted during the pandemic.

Districts will not be affected financially.

Schools dealt with chronic absenteeism and learning disruptions connected with the pandemic, changing modes of learning, limited technology and unreliable internet last school year, officials noted.

The MAP state assessment included English and mathematics for grades 3-8; Science for grades 5 and 8; and end of course high school exams in English II, Algebra I and biology.

More than 90% of state public school students took the test. Most students -- 51% -- continued to receive instruction in school buildings, but the rest took their classes all online or using a mix of online and in-person.

All subjects and grade-level scores declined. Scores in math dropped more than scores in English. The greatest decline was in Algebra I.

Third graders scored 34% below basic in mathematics as compared to 29% of students scoring basic, 21% scoring proficient and 16% advanced. The biggest decrease was in eighth-grade students with 36% scoring below basic, 37% scoring basic, 21% scoring proficient and 7% advanced.

State officials plan in part to use the data to dole out COVID-19 relief money to local districts.

