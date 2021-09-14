CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Gov. Hutchinson to hold COVID-19 update as active cases trend down

By Miriam Battles
myarklamiss.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday that active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas continue to decline as the state is preparing to start offering booster vaccine doses next week. During his news conference, Hutchinson shared the latest data from the Arkansas Department of Health showing that there...

www.myarklamiss.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 17 States Will Have Next Surge

Hospitals are being pushed to the brink with COVID patients. "We are no longer bending. We are breaking. Many people never wanted to believe that could happen, but if you're someone trying to seek care, even for something other than COVID in many of these locations, the challenges are immense," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast. "I just have to keep remembering day after day after day, that all of these numbers"—the COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths—"are people's moms and dads, their grandpas and grandmas, their brothers and sisters. These are real people in your lives. There are people you care about, they're people you love." Read on to see which states Osterholm says will likely see a "major trending upwards in number of cases"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
The Uvalde Leader-News

Active cases of COVID-19 drop by 31

The county COVID-19 positivity rate dropped from above 20 percent at the beginning of the month to 17.3 percent in the second week of September, according to the Uvalde Health Authority website, maintained by Dr. Jared Reading. Active cases of coronavirus dropped by 31, from 363 on Tuesday to 332...
UVALDE COUNTY, TX
beckershospitalreview.com

Feds force the hand of hospitals rejecting vaccine mandates

The number of U.S. hospitals requiring COVID-19 vaccination for employees continues to grow through individual organization and state mandates. President Joe Biden unveiled new vaccine mandates Sept. 9 as part of his administration's strategy to combat the pandemic, and organizations that have held off on said they anticipate implementing requirements to comply.
PUBLIC HEALTH
news9.com

Oklahoma COVID-19 Cases Trending Down, Hospitalizations Remain Steady

The Chief COVID Officer for OU Health says Oklahoma's case numbers are trending down. Even though the number of positive COVID cases is decreasing, Dr. Dale Bratzler says 1,400 people are still in the hospital fighting the virus. Bratzler said unvaccinated patients make up the majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations in...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Asa Hutchinson
magnoliareporter.com

6 p.m. Friday COVID-19 local report: Slight downward trend in active cases

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Friday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Thursday. Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,220+5. Month ago: 2,757. Year ago: 359. Current confirmed and probable active cases – 105-7. Month ago: 117. Year ago: 32. Total...
MAGNOLIA, AR
snntv.com

COVID cases trending down in Sarasota County

SARASOTA- The Delta surge may have reached its peak in Sarasota County, all of the COVID-19 indicators monitored by the Sarasota County Department of Health are trending downward. “I think we’ve peaked with the Delta variant surge,” Henry said. “We’ve seen it flatten out over the last two weeks and...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WITN

Governor Cooper updates state on COVID-19 trends

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper provided an update Thursday on the state’s COVID-19 metrics and trends as the Delta variant continues to spread. Along with Dr. Mandy Cohen of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Cooper shared why getting vaccinated is crucial in mitigating the spread of the virus.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Health System#The White House#Adh#Arkansans#Education
somerset106.com

Gov. Beshear Updates COVID-19 Stats For The Commonwealth

Governor Andy Beshear announced 5,111 new COVID-19 cases Friday, with 1,547 of those new cases being children 18 and younger. That brings the statewide total to 592,489. 2,365 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 661 in the ICU and 425 on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate is 13.17%. Gov. Beshear also announced 24 new deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,845. At last report 118 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Owsley County continues to lead the state with an incidence rate of 262.1 per 100,000 people. The two counties in the state not in the red zone are Carlisle County and Woodford County. For more information visit Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Country
China

Comments / 0

Community Policy