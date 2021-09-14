CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

TIFF 2021: LAST NIGHT IN SOHO

filminquiry.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to a film by Edgar Wright, expectations are usually high for something that unabashedly bleeds of cinematic energy. And with Last Night In Soho, that level of expected energy certainly comes through. The film is abundant in its declaration of love for 1960s London, with Wright proving his evolving mastery of the cinematic language once again. Stylistically, this is a grand exercise in filmmaking that is unlikely to disappoint cinephiles hoping for something marvellous to gander at. Similar to his previous work, the beat-to-beat energy is always palpable throughout the film. But the third act unfortunately fumbles in its appeal to be a cohesive narrative, making it difficult to label it as a truly engaging piece of cinema.

www.filminquiry.com

Comments / 0

Related
screenanarchy.com

LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Trailer: Official Trailer For Edgar Wright's Thriller

Now that it has had it's bow in Venice the rest of the world is waiting its turn to get its eyeballs on Edgar Wright's latest movie, Last Night in Soho. To further whet your appetite here is the official trailer. In acclaimed director Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller, Eloise, an...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Edgar Wright Asks Last Night in Soho Preview Audiences Not to Reveal Spoilers

Last Night in Soho premiered out of competition at the 78th Venice Film Festival over this past Labor Day weekend. While the preview audiences were able to watch the premiere of the upcoming film, director Edgar Wright took it upon himself to ensure no spoilers are to ever be revealed to the public prior to the film's release date. The Last Night in Soho director wrote a letter to the world, and posted it on his Twitter account. Check out director Edgar Wright's letter below.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomasin Mckenzie
Person
Diana Rigg
Person
Edgar Wright
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
Terence Stamp
imdb.com

London Film Festival: ‘Last Night in Soho,’ ‘French Dispatch,’ ‘Succession’ Added as Full Lineup Unveiled

The 2021 BFI London Film Festival — set to run Oct. 6-17 — has unveiled its full program, with a sizeable haul of major titles joining the lineup. Alongside already announced opener, The Harder They Fall, gala screening The Power of the Dog, closing night film The Tragedy of Macbeth and the official competition titles, other films added to the mix now include Kenneth Branagh’s Telluride-bowing Belfast, Wes Anderson’s all-star feature The French Dispatch, Pablo Larrain’s Kristen Stewart-starring Princess Diana fable Spencer (which recently premiered in Venice), and Last Night in Soho, Edgar Wright’s homage to central London starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie (also a ...
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

Final Last Night in Soho Trailer Teases Edgar Wright's Time-Jumping Psychological Horror

Whereas the first trailer for director Edgar Wright’s upcoming, giallo-tinged psychological horror film Last Night in Soho was all about evoking an atmosphere without giving too much away, we’ll warn you right now in advance that the final trailer for the film is significantly less concerned with spoilers. This time around, the studio seems intent on giving audiences a better idea of what the film is actually about, per se, which involves by far our most detailed look at Last Night in Soho yet.
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

‘Last Night in Soho’: Edgar Wright’s Silly Giallo Homage [TIFF]

If “Baby Driver,” Edgar Wright’s kinetic, bullet-riddled live-action jukebox stunt, saw the director riffing on the cinema of Walter Hill and Michael Mann in his own inimitable key, then “Last Night in Soho” has the British director tipping his proverbial cap to Dario Argento and the Giallo genre. Thomasin McKenzie...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Matt Smith Says ‘Last Night in Soho’ Is a “Love Letter” to London

Smith — already something of a British icon thanks to stints as the Doctor on Doctor Who and Prince Philip on The Crown — stars alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie in Edgar Wright’s time-twisting psychological horror Last Night in Soho, set and shot in the famed central London neighborhood. Smith stars as a handsome saviour turned abusive pimp to Taylor-Joy’s aspiring singer in the swinging London of the late ’60s. How did it feel to make a film about Soho, somewhere I’m sure you’ve spent quite a bit of time? Having lived in London for 10 years, it felt like a...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiff#Last Night In Soho#Horror Film
theplaylist.net

‘Last Night In Soho’ Trailer: Edgar Wright’s Swinging ’60s Horror Film Arrives In October

Edgar Wright fans rejoice: after waiting nearly a year for the director’s new film, “Last Night In Soho” finally had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival just recently. It’s Wright’s first straight-up horror film of his career and his latest feature since 2017’s “Baby Driver.” Given the director’s penchant for genre deep-dives, this makes “Soho” one of the most anticipated films of 2021.
MOVIES
metaflix.com

‘Last Night in Soho’: Edgar Wright’s Contemporary and Retro Influence

The latest trailer for “Last Night in Soho” showcases Edgar Wright’s ’60s nightmare. The psychological thriller may be a departure from the director’s previous work, but the images speak for themselves. The dream-sequences thrive on the intense color that fills each frame. Edgar Wright is no stranger to stylistic visuals...
MOVIES
Polygon

Last Night in Soho gets beautiful and spoiler-filled new trailer

Director Edgar Wright’s 1960s nightmare, Last Night in Soho has a gorgeous and creepy new trailer. The latest trailer was released on Wednesday, and gives us our clearest look yet at the trippy horror movie’s plot — which may not be a good thing. The new footage goes into quite...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
IndieWire

‘Last Night in Soho’ Trailer: The Plot of Edgar Wright’s 1960s Murder Mystery Comes Into Focus

The first official trailer for “Last Night in Soho” is here. The previous one that debuted a few months ago was actually a teaser. What’s the difference? More plot this time! “Soho” is Wright’s first directorial effort since his action romance “Baby Driver,” which became his top-grossing film to date in both the U.S. ($107 million) and worldwide ($226 million). The official “Last Night in Soho” synopsis from Focus Features reads: “Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller about a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s...
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

From ‘Dune’ to ‘Last Night in Soho,’ Venice 2021 was a film festival to remember

The Venice Film Festival was a serene, sun-blessed blast of a festival. Nothing beats getting up at the crack of dawn and sleepwalking onto the 7 am water bus from the mainland to the Lido, the beautiful Venetian island where the festival is held. After almost two years without going to any major film festivals, attending Venice for the first time was a daunting, yet exciting challenge. However, these fears were soon washed away as the front-heavy festival kicked into gear, forcing everyone to adapt to the sporadic, constantly busy festival way of life. Almost every day consisted of watching, writing, watching, writing, watching and a light sprinkle of more writing to top off the day. Naturally, this was all mixed in with the endless consumption of pizza and pasta, which arguably played just as big a part in the festival experience as the selected films.
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

Last Night in Soho Trailer: Anya Taylor-Joy Returns to Horror as a Sixties Starlet

No, Anya-Taylor Joy wasn’t traipsing around Venice last week in Dior haute couture for fun, she was promoting her latest in a parade of new projects, Last Night in Soho. Edgar Wright’s directorial followup to 2017’s Baby Driver has been a highly anticipated fall movie, pretty much ever since the initial teaser dropped in May, and now, we finally have a full-length trailer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
horrornewsnetwork.net

‘Last Night In Soho’ Drops Final Trailer Before Debut

Horror fans can get one last sneak peek at Edgar Wright’s latest feature before its Halloween coming-out party. Last Night in Soho–which Wright calls a “straight-up psychological horror/thriller”–will land in theaters Oct. 29, as reported by JoBlo.com, and the last trailer can be viewed on this page. The Focus Features...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Last Night in Soho Trailer #2 Unravels the Mystery Behind Anya Taylor-Joy's Time Travel Thriller

The official trailer for Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho has just been released. From the director of Shaun of the Dead, Baby Driver, and Ant-Man, the psychological horror movie just held its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival. Ahead of its wider release in October, Focus Features has released the official trailer online, and you can take a look at it below.
TRAVEL
awardswatch.com

TIFF Review: Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night in Soho’ is a clever blend of nostalgia and thrills with a dazzling performance by Anya Taylor-Joy [Grade: B+]

A commercial horror flick rather than an attempt to address deeper issues, Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho is an enjoyable, immersive experience with bits of nostalgia, excellent performances and outstanding technical credits that elevate it beyond standard horror fare. Any attempts to over-analyze the themes and messages in Soho...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy