TIFF 2021: LAST NIGHT IN SOHO
When it comes to a film by Edgar Wright, expectations are usually high for something that unabashedly bleeds of cinematic energy. And with Last Night In Soho, that level of expected energy certainly comes through. The film is abundant in its declaration of love for 1960s London, with Wright proving his evolving mastery of the cinematic language once again. Stylistically, this is a grand exercise in filmmaking that is unlikely to disappoint cinephiles hoping for something marvellous to gander at. Similar to his previous work, the beat-to-beat energy is always palpable throughout the film. But the third act unfortunately fumbles in its appeal to be a cohesive narrative, making it difficult to label it as a truly engaging piece of cinema.www.filminquiry.com
