Google Pixel 3 devices are bricking out of nowhere. The official news today begin with Google and Pixels but, not for the reasons you would expect. It looks like a ton of people are having problems with their Pixel 3 devices. Users on Reddit and other forums are complaining about how their devices bricked overnight and they’re unable to turn them back on or do anything with them. As a matter of fact, most of the devices immediately enter Qualcomm’s Emergency Download Mode once you turn them on, which prevents users from installing custom ROMs, meaning they can’t even get a bootloader to run on it. Apparently the issue might have something to do with a recent security patch or, with the Snapdragon Chips’ framework, or even a hardware issue but it’s all speculation at the moment. So far Google hasn’t provided any statements on the matter and we don’t know if they’re working on a solution but, it’s best not to update your phone if it’s still working fine as of right now.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO