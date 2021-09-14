CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Lamont Clarifies Order Requiring State Employees, Childcare, and School Staff To Get Vaccinated or Tested for COVID-19

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Ned Lamont yesterday issued Executive Order No. 13G, which replaces and clarifies his previous Executive Order No. 13D. The order does not change the substance or timelines of the previous order and still requires that all Connecticut state employees and staff of all childcare facilities and preK-12 schools statewide receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by September 27, 2021. Those who do not get vaccinated due to certain exemptions will be required to test for COVID-19 on a weekly basis. However, state hospital and long-term care employees do not have the option of testing in lieu of vaccination.

