What is the iPhone 13 refresh rate?

gamerevolution.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe iPhone 13 range makes some big performance upgrades across the board. Is there an Apple iPhone 13 refresh rate boost, though? Fortunately, the Apple Event 2021 live stream gave consumers details on the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, and iPhone 13 Pro refresh rates. So, here’s the lowdown on whether the new smartphones display at 60Hz, 90Hz, or 120Hz FPS.

knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
gamerevolution.com

Is the new iPad Mini 6 2021 worth buying?

Unlike the other products shown at the September 2021 Apple Event, the new iPad Mini 6 features a complete redesign. The newest iPad Mini is a leap over the fifth generation when it comes to design and specs, which may have many fans thinking it’s time to upgrade. We’ll look at iPad Mini 2021 below and whether it’s worth buying or not.
TECHNOLOGY
Wired UK

What to expect at the Apple iPhone 13 event

No, you’re not hallucinating – it is already time for another new iPhone. Apple’s big launch of 2021 – the iPhone 13 – is expected to be revealed on September 14 from 6pm. In the past, you could expect a lot more than just one new product from an Apple showcase but the latter half of 2020 saw the tech monolith begin stagger its announcements. On Tuesday, it’ll be (almost) all about the new iPhone 13.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This Gateway laptop is $149 at Walmart today, and it’s perfect for productivity

There are always deals coming down the pipeline, many for new laptops and computers. It’s great because, at any time, you can upgrade an old system, replace one, or grab something extra. What’s not so great is the disparity between value and cost. If you go cheap, generally, you’re sacrificing power, performance, and features. If you go expensive, well, you’re paying a hefty price overall. Buying the cheapest available laptop isn’t always the best idea, either.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple iOS 15: News, features, and more

Every year, Apple breathes new life into the iPhone with an update to iOS, the phone’s operating system. Last year, iOS 14 brought a relatively major update, with features like home screen widgets and the App Library. Then, Apple announced iOS 15. It’s set to make just as much of an impact on our daily lives. iOS 15 has officially been released to the public. That means that it has gone through months of beta testing, and is now deemed polished enough to be ready for the public. Some features have been pushed to a later date along the way, but...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash. Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed. The entire iPhone 12 lineup:...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch 7 just got announced, so the Series 6 and SE are super cheap

Big news for Apple fans! The Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch was just announced, with some interesting upgrades from previous versions. The Series 7 didn’t get a major redesign, but it does feature a new curved edge display. The Retina screen is 20% larger than its previous iteration, and the crack-resistant crystal cover is 50% thicker than before. The larger screen can now show 50% more text and even a full keyboard, making answering texts on the fly even easier.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Fox 32 Chicago

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

CHICAGO - Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency...
CELL PHONES
Wrcbtv.com

WHAT THE TECH? How to determine the value of your iPhone

When Apple unveils the new iPhone 13 next week lots of current iPhone customers will ask themselves "should I upgrade now or keep the phone I've got?" Every new iPhone is at least a little better than the previous one. Most of the time it isn't worth spending another $800-$1,000 for a better camera, screen and speed. Who would ever think you might save money by upgrading your phone every year? Let's crunch some numbers.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

HP OMEN 25i gaming monitor boasts a 165 Hz refresh rate and a 1 ms response for accuracy

Get a more life-like gaming experience with the HP OMEN 25i gaming monitor. It features a fast, 165 Hz refresh rate and a 1 ms response. So you’ll be able to react to your enemies in real time. What’s more, with customizable crosshairs, you get optimal visibility. In fact, it changes color automatically, so you never lose it if it blends in with your environment. Even better, the Edge Precision feature gives you a precise aim and allows you to see all the details for unbelievable accuracy. Moreover, Remaster Mode adds enhancement filters to games with lower resolution, letting you play the classics in a new way. Furthermore, you enjoy breathtaking colors with a 90% DCI-P3 color gamut. This monitor also has 1,080p IPS and VESA DisplayHDR 400. Finally, with HP Eye Ease with Eyesafe certification, you can be sure of color accuracy without the blue light.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

What does the “perfect” iPhone look like? Here’s our wishlist of features ahead of the Apple iPhone 13 event

In just hours from now, the Apple crew take the stage to unveil the iPhone 13 (whether it will also feature a Mission Impossible-style intro with Tim Cook rappelling down into a secret facility with a latex mask is anyone’s guess)… and truth be told, we pretty much know what to expect from the new iPhone, from better battery life to stronger glass, perhaps a smaller (yet omnipresent) notch, better cameras, better display, better software, and possibly even satellite connectivity… thanks, not to overwhelming consumer feedback, but rather to supply chain leaks.
CELL PHONES
Daily Mirror

What time will the new iPhone 13 be released?

Apple ’s new and improved highly anticipated 2021 iPhone 13 models are soon to be launched, and people are a lready predicting what the new smartphone will bring to the table. Indeed, rumours are already circulating and pointing to four new versions of the phone, including a regular iPhone 13,...
CELL PHONES

