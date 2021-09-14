Allegheny Health Network names Chalikonda as surgery chair
Allegheny Health Network has named Dr. Sricharan Chalikonda, who is chief of medical operations, as the chair of the AHN Surgery Institute. Chalikonda, a nationally known abdominal surgeon, joined AHN from the Cleveland Clinic in 2018 and had also been a fellow at UPMC. He had been interim chair of the Surgery Institute since February, and had replaced Dr. Ngoc Thai who is the head of the AHN Center for Abdominal Transplantation.www.bizjournals.com
