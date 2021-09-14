Allegheny Health Network names Chalikonda as surgery chair

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Doctors at UPMC and Allegheny Health Network said they’ve recently seen a rise in pregnant women being hospitalized with COVID-19. Doctors say those being hospitalized are mostly unvaccinated. In fact, doctors say five women were admitted to West Penn Hospital in the past month with severe cases of the coronavirus. They’re concerned those numbers could keep rising if people don’t get the vaccine. Haylie Kelly considers herself one of the lucky ones. “Just grateful I could recover,” Kelly said. She tested positive for COVID-19 last month and has since recovered, mostly. “I still don’t have my...

