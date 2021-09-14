CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Allegheny Health Network names Chalikonda as surgery chair

By Paul J. Gough
bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllegheny Health Network has named Dr. Sricharan Chalikonda, who is chief of medical operations, as the chair of the AHN Surgery Institute. Chalikonda, a nationally known abdominal surgeon, joined AHN from the Cleveland Clinic in 2018 and had also been a fellow at UPMC. He had been interim chair of the Surgery Institute since February, and had replaced Dr. Ngoc Thai who is the head of the AHN Center for Abdominal Transplantation.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Allegheny Health Network to establish new outpatient clinic at former Main Event space

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny Health Network and a partner are pursuing a redevelopment encore for the vacated Main Event big box in North Fayette along the Parkway West. Dan Laurent, spokesman for AHN, confirmed that the health system “is partnering with a private developer to build an outpatient facility” in the former Main Event building, adding “I will have more details in a couple of weeks about what our plans are.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
healthleadersmedia.com

From Student Nurse Aid to CEO at The Christ Hospital Health Network

Deborah Hayes details her career journey, speaks on the health system's culture, and offers an inside look at the hospital's COVID response. — For the past 34 years, Deborah Hayes, RN, MS, MSN, MBI, MBA, NEA, BChas, worked atThe Christ Hospital Health Network, where she has climbed the ranks from a student nurse aid to leading the Cincinnati-based health system.
CINCINNATI, OH
Pacific Business News

Ekahi Health names new president

Dr. Winnie Suen was named the new president and chief medical officer of Ekahi Health on Friday, filling a vacant position with the health care provider. She will oversee Ekahi's Central Medical Clinic, and its Ekahi Wellness center for diabetes treatment located at Kuakini Medical Clinic. “Dr. Suen is a...
HONOLULU, HI
beckershospitalreview.com

8 hospitals, health systems halting nonemergency surgeries this month

As hospitals across the U.S. grapple with a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant, some are postponing nonemergency procedures to ensure they can adequately care for critical coronavirus patients. More than 100,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. as of Sept. 9, according...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allegheny Health Network#The Ahn Surgery Institute#The Cleveland Clinic#Upmc#The Surgery Institute#The Allegheny Clinic
Curry Coastal Pilot

Curry Health Network welcomes National Guardsmen

Curry General Hospital in Gold Beach welcomes 11 National Guardsmen, 10 of whom will be assisting hospital and clinic staff with non-clinical job functions, and one who will oversee their deployment. Governor Kate Brown has been deploying up to 1,500 National Guard troops to help hospitals in the state deal with resources stretched thin during the COVID-19 pandemic surge.
GOLD BEACH, OR
beckershospitalreview.com

Allegheny Health to open $345M hospital this month

Allegheny Health Network, a Pittsburgh-based health system owned by Highmark Health, is slated to open a new $345 million hospital in Wexford, Pa., later in September, the Pittsburgh Business Times reported Sept. 10. The 345,000-square foot facility, called AHN Wexford Hospital, will open with 100 patient beds and has the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ahn.org

Highmark Health, Allegheny Health Network Unveil New AHN Wexford Hospital

State-of-the-art, full-service hospital brings comprehensive, high-quality health care closer to home for residents of communities north of Pittsburgh. Mario Lemieux Foundation Healing Terrace, Austin’s Playroom among many unique amenities for patients and families. WEXFORD, Pa. – Representatives of Highmark Health and Allegheny Health Network (AHN) today joined community leaders and...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
CBS Pittsburgh

UPMC And Allegheny Health Network Seeing Increase In Pregnant Women Hospitalized With COVID-19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Doctors at UPMC and Allegheny Health Network said they’ve recently seen a rise in pregnant women being hospitalized with COVID-19. Doctors say those being hospitalized are mostly unvaccinated. In fact, doctors say five women were admitted to West Penn Hospital in the past month with severe cases of the coronavirus. They’re concerned those numbers could keep rising if people don’t get the vaccine. Haylie Kelly considers herself one of the lucky ones. “Just grateful I could recover,” Kelly said. She tested positive for COVID-19 last month and has since recovered, mostly. “I still don’t have my...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
robertsoncountyconnection.com

Tristar Northcrest Medical Center debuts new name, network

Last week, TriStar Health announced the completion of the purchase of NorthCrest Health in Springfield. The hospital will be renamed TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center, connecting it to TriStar Health, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare providers in Middle Tennessee. As part of TriStar Health, NorthCrest Health joins a...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
beckershospitalreview.com

North Memorial Health names CNO

Robbinsdale, Minn.-based North Memorial Health has made Molly Reagan, RN, its permanent vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer, effective immediately. She has served in the role in an interim capacity since October 2020, a news release shared with Becker's Sept. 14 said. Ms. Reagan previously served as...
HEALTH
infortwayne.com

Lutheran Health Network breaks ground in Huntertown

Lutheran Health Network broke ground at 12404 Lima Road in Huntertown on Sept. 14 for the new Urgent Care and Primary Care Facility. The facility is set to open July 2022. “I am very excited about this new site and that it will increase access to quality healthcare services for Huntertown and northwest Fort Wayne residents,” said CEO of Lutheran Health Network Scott Teffeteller. “This announcement reinforces that we are putting our resources toward increased medical services, facilities and technology that are important to our patients.”
HUNTERTOWN, IN
WHIO Dayton

Reid Health pauses elective surgeries as COVID-19 cases climb

Reid Health is pausing all elective inpatient surgeries as COVID-19 cases surge. Officials made the announcement Wednesday. The decision was approved by state health officials. Emergent and urgent surgeries, as well as outpatient surgeries scheduled at Reid Outpatient Surgery & Endoscopy will continue. The surgeon’s office will review all surgeries...
FOX Carolina

Prisma Health to postpone elective surgeries

Prisma says it's now forced to cancel elective surgeries as Covid cases and hospitalizations reach record levels. Lindsey Gibbs has the details.
WNEM

Hamilton Community Health Network

We are seeking staff for all areas of the organization from entry level medical, including students who are just entering the medical field to administrative staff to dentists. Top needs include:. Customer Service Representatives (registration area) Medical Assistants. Nurses. Dental staff. Full time employees are eligible for:. Medical, dental, and...
HEATH TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy