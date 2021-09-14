5 Signs it’s Time to Change Your Vulnerability Management Solution

Maintaining cybersecurity is challenging enough. The tools you use should facilitate progress, not hinder it. If the components of your tech stack are not well matched to your organization, you’re getting in your own way. It’s important to ensure you are using the solutions that are the best fit, especially when it comes to cornerstone elements like vulnerability scanning and management. If you aren’t, you could be wasting valuable time and resources and missing out on some key efficiencies that will make your security program more effective. Below are 5 warning signs that it might be time to change your vulnerability management (VM) solution.