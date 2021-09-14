CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

5 Signs it’s Time to Change Your Vulnerability Management Solution

By Digital Defense Inc.
securityboulevard.com
 6 days ago

Maintaining cybersecurity is challenging enough. The tools you use should facilitate progress, not hinder it. If the components of your tech stack are not well matched to your organization, you’re getting in your own way. It’s important to ensure you are using the solutions that are the best fit, especially when it comes to cornerstone elements like vulnerability scanning and management. If you aren’t, you could be wasting valuable time and resources and missing out on some key efficiencies that will make your security program more effective. Below are 5 warning signs that it might be time to change your vulnerability management (VM) solution.

securityboulevard.com

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

Is AI the Best Solution for Crowd Management?

Machines can read and learn from different types of data and then perform real-world tasks. AI is also being used to simplify and improve how humans control crowds and populations worldwide. Finnish authorities are experimenting with AI to monitor crowds in Helsinki and Andhra Pradesh. While AI can augment, automate, and improve decision-making and planning, it’s only a part of the equation. Security basics are still necessary when it comes to policing and monitoring crowds, says Todoos Crowd Control Expert.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRepublic

Why your IoT devices may be vulnerable to malware

Only 33% of users surveyed by NordPass changed the default passwords on their IoT devices, leaving the rest susceptible to attack. You may make a concerted effort to protect your computers and network with strong passwords and robust security. But what about your Internet of Things devices? A new survey from password manager NordPass reveals that many IoT devices are saddled with their default passwords, making them an open target for cybercriminals.
COMPUTERS
securityboulevard.com

Commonly Overlooked Security Vulnerabilities in Identity Solutions

Learn about common security vulnerabilities in identity solutions and how to guard against them. The post Commonly Overlooked Security Vulnerabilities in Identity Solutions appeared first on JumpCloud. *** This is a Security Bloggers Network syndicated blog from Blog – JumpCloud authored by Kate Lake. Read the original post at: https://jumpcloud.com/blog/commonly-overlooked-security-vulnerabilities-in-identity-solutions.
COMPUTERS
cooperatornews.com

Evaluating Your Manager's Performance

As recent events in the financial and insurance sectors of our economy have painfully demonstrated, oversight and accountability are vital components in any healthy business relationship -- and that holds true whether you’re talking about a multibillion-dollar corporation, or the management of your own 12-unit condo building. It’s an oft-repeated...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Management System#Information Security#Workflow Management#Time To Change#Solution#Vm#Saas#Pci#Cis Benchmarks
wealthmanagement.com

It’s Time to Diversify Your Marketing

Financial advisors know better than most about the importance of portfolio diversification. A well-diversified portfolio aims to limit an investor’s risk while still providing growth opportunities. As marketing channels have proliferated over the past decade, marketers are now subscribing to that same diversification approach for similar reasons. Regardless of size, more RIAs than ever are recognizing the importance of diversifying their marketing efforts—out of necessity. Recent benchmarking studies are revealing that ex-market gains, many firms are not growing. And while referrals are still a great way to drive new business, they are not enough in today’s complex and competitive marketplace.
MARKETS
securityboulevard.com

Understanding the Benefits of Managed Cyber Services

As part of our upcoming attendance at the International Cyber Expo & International Security Expo, we were lucky enough to sponsor The Cyber Security Webinar Series with Nineteen Group and Grey Hare Media. Both Philip Ingram MBE and Emanuel Ghebreyesus, strategic account director for Tripwire, spoke about several topics including: The increasing complexity of cybersecurity […]… Read More.
COMPUTERS
securityboulevard.com

2021 State of the Software Supply Chain: Open Source Security and Dependency Management Take Center Stage

Over the past year, COVID-19 fundamentally transformed how people live and work, how companies interact with customers, how customers shop and buy, and how physical and digital supply chains function. As the economic importance of digital innovation accelerated during the global pandemic, so too did the number of cyber-attacks aimed at exploiting software supply chains.
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

Using the WPScan plugin to find vulnerabilities in your WordPress website

Looking after the security of your WordPress website involves a lot of different tasks. One of the tasks is to make sure that the plugins, themes and WordPress version that you are using on your website do not have any known vulnerabilities. Luckily, this task can be automated with WPScan, a free WordPress plugin.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
securityboulevard.com

Managing Device Health & Telemetry

Today’s modern IT environment consists of Mac, Windows, and Linux devices, and users at many companies are spread out all over the world. This all adds a new layer of complexity to user and device management that can easily result in a substantial loss in productivity and/or present major security concerns if not dealt with properly. This diverse IT landscape requires a modern approach to user and device management.
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

4 Reasons SOC Teams Need CIEM

In the ever-changing and growing IT security field, the security operations center teams need tools and options that help them perform their jobs with a high level of reliability. CIEM is the latest and most versatile way to provide additional security for multi-cloud and hybrid environments. Last year, Gartner created the CIEM category, and it’s the latest option in the world of cloud security.
SOFTWARE
Times Union

iJoin Adds the Power of ProNvest's Full-Service Managed Account Solution

LDI-MAP (d.b.a. LDI-MAP (d.b.a. iJoin), a leader in retirement plan technologies, announced today a partnership with ProNvest, a national provider of high-touch, personalized managed account services. Recordkeepers and their advisor partners using iJoin will be able to select ProNvest’s program that includes participant access to retirement plan counselors as well as a suite of planning and gap analysis tools.
ECONOMY
securityboulevard.com

How User Access Reviews Manage Insider Threats

The threat isn’t always coming from outside an organization. In any organization, big or small, employees are given access to critical information, files, data, and more. It may seem like employees, or internal users, would be the obvious people to trust with these kinds of assets. The organization hired them, HR probably conducted a background check, and for many, accessing certain assets is a requirement of the job. But, when it comes to cybersecurity, the motto remains: trust no one.
COMPUTERS
MySanAntonio

Firmalyzer launched IoTVAS to fill a crucial gap in the existing asset and vulnerability management solutions by accurate device discovery and risk assessment

BRUSSELS (PRWEB) September 15, 2021. Firmalyzer, a cyber security firm, has recently announced the launch of IoTVAS, an IoT/connected devices asset discovery and vulnerability assessment solution. IoTVAS extends the reach of the enterprises vulnerability management programs to the IoT/connected devices. It can integrate with their existing IT asset management and vulnerability assessment solution, providing accurate device discovery and real-time vulnerability assessment at the firmware code level without requiring network traffic collection or installation of software agents on devices. This allows them to get the most of the existing security tools and proactively find high risk connected devices.
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

Command Center Centrally Managed Network Orchestration and SD-WAN Router 3.2

On September 14, 2021, we released two new product updates designed to make your job easier. First, with the latest in Command Center, you’ll be able to connect appliances in a Virtual Private Network with just a few clicks. For our second release, SD-WAN Router 3.2 has a new user interface with improved workflows for rules and enhanced reporting and session logging.
COMPUTERS
securityboulevard.com

How to Deliver Safe Files to Your Employees at Scale…Proactively Avoiding CVE-2021-40444

Zero-day vulnerabilities by design have always been a thorn in the side of the security team that’s trying to balance allowing employees to continue working productively with ensuring that they are protected from threats while waiting for a patch. Recently, a new zero-day threat was discovered called CVE-2021-40444 that adds risk for any employee that opens a file containing this vulnerability.
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

Anton’s Security Blog Quarterly Q3 2021

Sometimes great old blog posts are hard to find (especially on Medium), so I decided to do a periodic list blog with my favorite posts over the past quarter. Here is the next one. The posts below are ranked by lifetime views. This covers both Anton on Security and my posts from Google Cloud blog, and now our Cloud Security Podcast too!
COMPUTERS
securityboulevard.com

How to comply with PSD2 authentication without a headache

The European Union’s Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2) regulation finally came into full force in most countries this year, putting the burden on companies to meet authentication requirements for payments. Regulations like these often come with additional security hoops consumers have to jump through. But it doesn’t have to be that way.
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

Behavior-Based Detection Can Stop Exotic Malware

To stay a step ahead of cyber defenders, malware authors are using “exotic” programming languages—such as Go (Golang), Rust, Nim and Dlang—to evade detection and impede reverse engineering efforts. Unconventional languages are composed of more complex and convoluted binaries that are harder to decipher than traditional languages like C# or...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy