un/mute Contemporary Art Exhibition | Free @ Austrian Cultural Forum

On view at the Austrian Cultural Forum New York and Undercurrent, un/mute Contemporary Art Exhibition is the culmination of two online residencies launched in 2020 to provide European and NYC-based artists an opportunity for critical exchange and collaboration during the COVID-19 global pandemic. The free exhibition features sculptures, installations, films, drawings, photographs, and performances created by artists who confronted the parameters imposed by the lockdowns and found creative solutions from which we all might learn. September 22, 2021 – January 7, 2022. More Info: un/mute Contemporary Art Exhibition.