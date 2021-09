Lindsey Jordan opens the door to her one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan’s East Village with a puppy dog grin on her face. As her shower-damp hair drips onto the floor, the 22-year-old ushers me inside and plops down at her desk chair, beneath an art nouveau print of Fiona Apple. She moved in last December, and the spot is Jordan’s first adventure in solo living, filled with the trappings of early adulting: Ikea furniture, novelty mugs (including one that reads “World’s Greatest Lesbian”), a stray waffle fry from the previous night’s takeout hiding under the couch. Opposite a 70-inch TV that Jordan mostly uses to play games like Skyrim and Red Dead Redemption II is a gigantic poster for the beloved English jangle-pop act the Sundays. Books, from Simone de Beauvoir’s She Came to Stay to Frank O’Hara’s Lunch Poems, are shoved into every spare space; next on her list is bell hooks’ radical cry for empathy All About Love.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO