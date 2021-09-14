CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Pfizer shots for over-50s recommended in UK booster drive

By James Paton Bloomberg News (TNS)
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 8 days ago

A U.K. panel recommended giving COVID-19 booster shots to people aged 50 and over and other vulnerable groups as the government aims to bolster the immunity of its population and avert a potential winter virus surge. An extra dose of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccine is the preferred option, regardless...

www.union-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

3 reasons why the FDA rejected Pfizer's booster shot for general population

The FDA rejected Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech's (BNTX) booster shot recommendation for the general public in order to place greater focus on inoculating the unvaccinated populations and collecting more data on booster shots, Meghan FitzGerald, adjunct associate professor of health policy and management at Columbia University, told Yahoo Finance Live. Though the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Johnson & Johnson’s booster shot prevents severe infection

A booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine provided 100% protection against severe disease when given two months after the first inoculation, according to widely anticipated data that suggests it increases the potency of the one-time shot. The booster was 94% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID infections in the...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Boris Johnson
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Pfizer COVID shot safely bolsters antibodies in younger kids

Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE said their COVID-19 vaccine was safe and produced strong antibody responses in children ages 5 to 11 in a large-scale trial, findings that could pave the way to begin vaccinating grade-school kids within months. The long-awaited results offer one of the first looks at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KDRV

FDA advisers first rejected Pfizer's booster application -- but then voted to recommend a third shot for certain Americans

(CNN) -- Advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration on Friday voted unanimously to recommend emergency use authorization of Pfizer's booster shot six months after full vaccination in Americans 65 and older as well as those at high risk of severe Covid-19. That vote came after the group had first voted and rejected a broader application: to approve the third shot in all Americans 16 and older six months after they were fully vaccinated.
INDUSTRY
Birmingham Star

UK to offer booster COVID-19 vaccines to over-50s

LONDON, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Booster COVID-19 jabs will be offered to people aged 50 and over, those in care homes, and frontline health and social care workers, the British government announced Tuesday. Britain's vaccine advisory body, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said a third dose should...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfizer Inc#Booster#Astrazeneca Plc#Europe#Uk#Immunisation#Moderna Inc#World Health Organization#Lancet#Cov Boost#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
US News and World Report

UK Plans COVID Boosters for Over 50s to Cope With 'Bumpy' Winter

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain will begin a COVID-19 vaccine booster programme for older and more vulnerable people soon as Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government relies on vaccines rather than further lockdowns to navigate a "bumpy" winter. Officials said COVID-19 vaccines had saved more than 112,000 lives and averted 24 million infections...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Moderna announces single-dose booster shot for COVID-19 and flu

Moderna said Thursday it’s developing a booster shot that protects against COVID-19 and the seasonal flu in a single dose. “Our number one priority as a company right now is to bring to market a Pan-respiratory annual booster vaccine, which we plan to always customize and upgrade,” Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel told investors, according to Reuters.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy