Casket Floating Into Yard During Hurricane Ida Leads to Incredibly Touching Moment

90s grunge superstars Collective Soul will be performing in Lake Charles this weekend. Collective Soul formed in 1992 in Atlanta, Georgia. Lead singer, Ed Roland, worked in a local recording studio and recruited local instrumentalists to help him put together a demo. He later decided that he was going to sell his songs to a publishing company rather than form a band. Somehow his demo got to Georgia State University's 100,000 watt student radio station. On-air host Amy Staehling started playing the song Shine on her radio show and it was a humongous hit with the students. Because of this new found popularity, Roland agreed to start doing live shows and formed the first official lineup of Collective Soul.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO