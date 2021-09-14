CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SiFi Gains $500M Investment to Expand Open Access ISP Model

By Carl Weinschenk
telecompetitor.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe APG Group NV has acquired 16.7% of SiFi Networks America and invested $500 million in a joint venture to build open access 10G FTTH networks in communities in the United States in which more than one-third of households do not have access to high speed connections. APG is acting...

