UPDATE: Five Pedestrians Hit at Johnston & University in Lafayette

The nation was enthralled and subsequently horrified by the case of 22-year-old lifestyle blogger Gabby Petitio. Petitio had been reported missing by her parents on September 11 after a cross-country trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie. The last communication the family had with their daughter was on August 24. Laundrie returned to his parent's home in Northport, Florida at the end of August in the van they left in, but without Gabby. He has not been seen since Sept 14, and his family claims not to know where he is.

