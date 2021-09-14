Donna’s Day: Bjorn’s chicken soup

SERVES 3 TO 4 (MAKES ABOUT 5 1/2 CUPS) WHY THIS RECIPE WORKS: When developing our cream of tomato soup recipe, we found that good-quality, straight-from-the-can diced tomatoes were good, but not quite good enough. We got a more robust tomato flavor for our tomato soup recipe by using a technique known for intensifying flavor: caramelization. We roasted whole canned tomatoes, first sprinkling them with brown sugar to induce caramelization. The ultimate difference in flavor was extraordinary, and because the rest of the soup could be prepared while the tomatoes roasted, we were able to keep stovetop time down to 20 minutes.

