Donna’s Day: Bjorn’s chicken soup
Mention “slow-cooker meals” and your mind no doubt drifts to chilly fall and winter weather eating. Mine, too, until my oldest son, Bjorn, took charge of dinner a few nights ago and ladled up bowlfuls of his tasty slow-cooker chicken tortilla soup. Topped with crisp bean sprouts from the Asian market, cilantro from the garden and a handful of grated cheese and crushed chips, his version of Tex-Mex/Asian fusion made for healthy family fare.www.agrinews-pubs.com
Comments / 0