Merger Enlarges Fiber Minnesota Network to 3,900 Route Miles

Louisville, Ky., Sept. 14, 2021 – National Information Solutions Cooperative (NISC), a leading provider of software solutions to utility and broadband providers, has selected AWS as its preferred cloud supplier to support ongoing development of Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions for customers. NISC will use AWS to expand the capabilities of its current offerings including meter data management while also building new cloud native solutions for customers on AWS. Leveraging AWS’s extensive portfolio of cloud capabilities, including analytics, machine learning, serverless, compute, storage, and database, NISC will develop and scale cloud-based solutions and services for its customers, meeting and strengthening stringent security, privacy and compliance standards.
