Merger Enlarges Fiber Minnesota Network to 3,900 Route Miles

By Carl Weinschenk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFiber Minnesota LLC says that it has merged with two other fiber transport carriers – Broadband Visions (BBV) and SM Broadband (SMB) – to create what it says is one of the state’s largest transport networks. The new entity will operate under the Fiber Minnesota brand. It will have a...

