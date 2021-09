Office buildings in Downtown D.C., like in many other major business districts, have remained mostly empty for the 18 months since the coronavirus pandemic began. This continued lack of activity is having ripple effects far beyond the four walls of the office spaces, with downtown restaurants and retailers struggling to survive without the typical weekday traffic. Office landlords and business owners had hoped Labor Day would mark a turning point after which office workers would return and downtown restaurants would start to recover, but the delta variant has pushed that recovery back yet again.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO