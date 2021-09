Hell Let Loose will be released on October 5th for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, Black Matter and Team17 have confirmed. In addition, it has been confirmed that Hell Let Loose will feature cross play between both consoles. The game will launch with ten maps that are set across the Western Front of the war, with players being able to take on 14 different roles. PS5 owners will have the bonus of being able to take part in an open beta which will be running between September 16th and September 20th.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO